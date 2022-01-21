 Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer - Albuquerque Journal

Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer

By Scott McFetridge / Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer Jeff Frank doesn’t feel rich, but simply based on the skyrocketing value of his land in northwest Iowa, it’s an apt way to describe him, even if he laughs at the idea.

He lives in the same nearly century-old house, grows veggies in the family garden and shops at the same grocery store about 15 miles (24 kilometers) down the road. “We live the same way we have all of our lives,” he said.

Still, even if Frank’s life hasn’t changed, the several hundred acres he owns about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines have suddenly made him worth millions of dollars.

It may come as a surprise to city dwellers excited by their home values that countless farmers like Frank are actually experiencing a real estate boom that makes residential prices pale in comparison. While median existing-home prices rose by 15.8% in the U.S. last year, farmland values went up about double that rate in places like Iowa.

“I’m definitely surprised by the magnitude,” said Wendong Zhang, an economist at Iowa State University who oversees an annual farmland value survey.

The rising values, especially in the Midwest, are due to high prices being paid for the key commodity crops of corn and soybeans, plentiful harvests in recent years coupled with low interest rates and optimism the good times will continue.

But they’re a mixed blessing. They’re enriching farmers who already have a lot of land, but making it much harder for small operators or younger farmers starting out to get land unless they happen to inherit it.

Most purchases are by operations that see the value of larger scale, seizing the chance to buy nearby land.

“If you miss this opportunity, you may not get another chance,” Zhang said, describing the current mood.

As for consumers, higher land costs typically don’t affect grocery prices.

Historically, farmland values rise and fall, but in the past couple decades they have mostly risen, and in the past year they have risen a lot — 33% in Frank’s part of the state and 29% throughout Iowa, one of the nation’s top agricultural states. Agricultural prices also have soared elsewhere in the Midwest and have climbed in most other parts of the country, too.

Federal Reserve Banks in Chicago and Kansas City reported double-digit increases in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Nebraska.

In Iowa, average farmland has risen from $7,559 an acre in 2020 to $9,751 an acre in 2021.

Nationally, farmland was up an average of 7% but that doesn’t include the last half of 2021, when prices really took off in many areas.

Farmland prices have even climbed in California despite concerns about persistent drought. In 2021, the average prices of $10,900 an acre was up 9% from 2020.

The land purchases augment an existing national trend of more agricultural production coming from ever-larger farms.

Dan Sumner, an agricultural economist at the University of California-Davis, credits some of the rising value in switching to higher-value crops, such as replacing alfalfa with nut trees.

Overall, though, Sumner said farmers are feeling good about their future.

“It reflects confidence in the economics of agriculture,” he said.

The upswing follows tumultuous years of trade wars, market breakdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic and drought in much of the West.

For individual farmers, the biggest benefit of rising values is that they can borrow money at better rates for annual needs like seed and fertilizer and longer-term investments like tractors and even more land.

The high prices have prompted plenty of people to buy and sell land, leading to a record of $765 million in agricultural land sales last year overseen by Farmers National Company, one of the nation’s largest landowner services companies.

Randy Dickhut, a Farmers National real estate broker in Omaha, Nebraska, said a more typical year would see about $500 million in sales.

“It’s been very busy,” Dickhut said. “It’s certainly easy to sell.”

But Holly Rippon-Butler, who runs a dairy with her parents in upstate New York, called the farmland prices increases “just nuts.”

“The hard reality is, buying land is almost impossible unless you have some preexisting source of generational family wealth,” said Rippon-Butler, who works with the National Young Farmers Coalition, an organization the among other priorities advocates for policy changes and public funding that would enable more people to have access to land.

Given high land prices, Rippon-Butler said beginning farmers she encounters typically work as little as a quarter-acre of land and see 20 acres as a relatively large operation. Many farmers also rent land, and as values rise, so do rental rates.

Frank, the farmer in northwest Iowa, said that even though he’s technically wealthier now, it hard for him to expand his holdings as he prepares to pass along the property to the next generation.

“I have a son who farms with me and of course he’d like to expand but buying farmland right now is a big undertaking,” he said. “Even for a small farm you’re talking about millions of dollars.”

___

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
LFC report: Changing pretrial detention won’t lower crime
ABQnews Seeker
A new report by Legislative Finance ... A new report by Legislative Finance Committee analysts found that low arrest, prosecution and conviction rates may have more to do with the crime ...
2
Gov. backs bill to exempt Social Security benefits from ...
ABQnews Seeker
At least five bills on retirement ... At least five bills on retirement income filed during this session
3
Governor proposes media academy
ABQnews Seeker
Centralized facility would instruct in specialized ... Centralized facility would instruct in specialized areas of film production
4
Smith's grocery store workers threaten strike in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Employees seeking better pay, improved security Employees seeking better pay, improved security
5
Bill would give NM firms more state business
ABQnews Seeker
Native companies on tribal lands would ... Native companies on tribal lands would also be aided
6
NM sets new COVID case record for second consecutive ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of people hospitalized rose ... The number of people hospitalized rose 14% to 712, up from 626 the day before
7
Jicarilla Apache Nation to lease river water to New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agreement to help state support species, ... Agreement to help state support species, compacts
8
HS senior sows seeds of altruism, community
ABQnews Seeker
Student began a campus garden to ... Student began a campus garden to expand access to freshly grown produce
9
Vax on, vax off: City reverses course on policy
ABQnews Seeker
Shots encouraged, but no longer mandated Shots encouraged, but no longer mandated
10
San Felipe Pueblo member to lead Smithsonian American Indian ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her ancestry includes Hopi, Tewa and ... Her ancestry includes Hopi, Tewa and Navajo