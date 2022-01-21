Albuquerque issues air quality alert for blowing dust

The City of Albuquerque has issued an air quality health alert for Friday night due to dust and high winds.

The city’s Environmental Health Department warns that people with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

The alert goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday, and expires at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour in Albuquerque on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Dust pollution can affect people with asthma, chronic bronchitis and heart disease.