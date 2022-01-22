J. Crew bids adieu to Albuquerque

New Mexico’s only location of the clothing store J. Crew is now closed after operating for 10 years.

A company representative confirmed that the store located at the ABQ Uptown shopping center was slated to close Sunday, but signs on the store’s window Friday indicated the store has already shuttered.

The precise date of the closing is not known.

J. Crew first opened its doors for New Mexicans in 2012, according to earlier reporting, and specialized in men’s and women’s fashion.

The closure comes a year and a half after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the coronavirus.