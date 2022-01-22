 NM tech firms awarded state matching grants - Albuquerque Journal

NM tech firms awarded state matching grants

By Journal Staff Report /

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Friday that five local companies will receive New Mexico Small Business Innovation Research matching grants to help their businesses grow.

The NM SBIR grants are designed to support local science and technology companies in achieving their commercialization goals, according to a news release from the state agency. The state matches federal SBIR funding up to $25,000 for phase I awards, and up to $100,000 for phase II awards, according to EDD.

The following companies were awarded grant funding, according to the release.

• Actoprobe in Albuquerque received $100,000 to develop a needle laser for nano-spectroscopy for fast and accurate virus and DNA identification.

• Backyard Farms in Las Cruces received $25,000 to support its efforts to use freeze-drying technology to create a nutritious and delicious healthy food product that can reach vulnerable food insecure populations without the need for refrigeration.

• Emerging Technology Ventures in Alamogordo received $25,000 to develop autonomous air and ground systems with integrated predictive analytics for complex environments, such as agriculture, aerospace, renewable energy, critical infrastructure, defense, and public safety.

• Just Health Care in Albuquerque received $25,000 to support a program aimed at making pain visible in order to provide clarity and actionable steps for patients and doctors.

• NeuroGeneces in Santa Fe received $25,000 to develop a wearable device that acts as an audio “pacemaker” for the brain, using sounds to stimulate memory and other restorative functions while you sleep.


