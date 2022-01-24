 Editorial: Warming station a way station to a better life - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Warming station a way station to a better life

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Something divine is going on in Albuquerque’s International District.

After seeing folks sleeping out in the cold at Phil Chacon Park, Interfaith Bible Center pastor Joanne Landry offered a solution: “We thought ‘Let’s clear the park; let’s get them out of there and bring them into a safe place.’ I would say half of the park is (staying) here,” she recently told the Journal.

The longtime pastor dreamed for years of opening a day shelter. Her dream became a reality last summer when the Compassion Services Center launched in an old portable classroom across the street from her church.

But providing meals, outdoor camping showers and some time off the streets wasn’t enough for Landry. The center had been in operation only a few months when Landry decided she wanted to do more. She extended the day shelter into a concept she calls a “Warming Station.”

The Compassion Services Center’s Warming Station that opened in November now provides overnight accommodations for up to 25 people. And through its “gate” program, it provides blankets, gloves and other essential items.

“It’s been very, very heartwarming, especially at night when it’s so cold,” Landry said.

So what about the neighbors? Are they opposed to a homeless shelter like those who have appealed a zoning decision that would allow the opening of the long-awaited Gateway Center at the old Lovelace hospital — which, by the way, is less than two miles away from the Compassion Services Center?

Landry says she’s faced no significant pushback. In fact, she says many people who live nearby have made donations.

It’s good the city of Albuquerque is also helping, with things like a mobile six-unit showering station and about $137,000 to help sustain the warming station through the winter, with money going to utilities, a professional security guard and daily stipends of $20 to $35 to clients like Bill Van Bebber.

Van Bebber helps with shelter operations, distributing supplies at the gate, setting up the cots at night and helping enforce shelter rules. Drug and alcohol use aren’t allowed.

Van Bebber has avoided traditional shelters. He doesn’t trust them. And many shelters won’t allow him to bring along his beloved dog. Not so at the Warming Station, which allows pets to stay overnight with their human companions. “Their animals are very important to them,” Landry notes.

Landry says the shelter is intended as a way station on the way to more stable accommodations. Although it may be a temporary solution, it’s a significant one to a larger problem. Perhaps, even, a divine intervention that deserves our praise and support.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: 'Substitute' solution National Guard, state workers innovative idea
Editorials
The governor deserves credit for thinking ... The governor deserves credit for thinking outside the box when it comes to staffing up our K-12 clas ...
2
Editorial: Study paves way for more NM wildlife crossings
Editorials
Kudos to N.M. wildlife and transportation ... Kudos to N.M. wildlife and transportation officials for converting a sizable data-gathering project ...
3
Editorial: APS should learn it's not above open records ...
Editorials
APS should learn it's not above ... APS should learn it's not above open records law
4
Editorial: Dow backed ethics commission - until it investigated ...
Editorials
Shortly after taking office in 2017, ... Shortly after taking office in 2017, state Rep. Rebecca Dow joined other House members in a 66-0 vot ...
5
Editorial: Game Commission should serve public, not be rubber ...
Editorials
The New Mexico Supreme Court is ... The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to decide, once and for all, whether a 2017 state wildlife ...
6
Editorial: Tax cut and DOJ plans have merit; but ...
Editorials
Lewis' proposed ordinance would strike existing ... Lewis' proposed ordinance would strike existing mayoral authority to order the closure of ...
7
Editorial: MLK was more than his famous 'Dream' speech
Editorials
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was ... Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a master of the soaring rhetoric of the conscience. His most thought- ...
8
Editorial: Governor, lawmakers have opportunity to join forces and ...
Editorials
There's not a lot of talk ... There's not a lot of talk in Santa Fe these days about expunging criminal records. Or legalizi ...
9
Editorial: Election changes not ready for prime time
Editorials
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver are using this upcoming le ...