 'SNL' comics Jost, Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat - Albuquerque Journal

‘SNL’ comics Jost, Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat

By Karen Matthews / Associated Press

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York’s hottest club.

Jost and Davidson teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday’s winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot (84-meter) vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August.

“The Staten Island Ferry is definitely something iconic,” Italia, a real estate investor and co-owner of the restaurant and comedy club The Stand, said Friday. “We wanted to figure out a way to save it and to do something special with it.”

Italia said transforming the 2,109-ton ferry into an entertainment venue will cost millions of dollars and won’t happen anytime soon.

“It’s really early stages here,” he said. “You have a great idea and you’re working on executing it and the first step is the acquisition of the boat, and I think that that’s the story right now. We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn’t go into the scrapyard like the last two.”

Messages seeking comment were sent to representatives of Jost and Davidson, who both grew up on Staten Island and often joke about their home borough and its best-known mode of transport.

Named after the 35th U.S. president, the John F. Kennedy was the oldest ferry in the fleet when it was decommissioned last summer.

The new owners have 10 business days to secure a place to dock the vessel and tow it there. “We’re working on that,” Italia said.

The boat was auctioned by New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and other city departments will have to sign off on operating it as a floating nightspot.

It could help that the city’s new mayor is on board. “I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life,” Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Friday.

Adams, who took office on Jan. 1 and was portrayed by Chris Redd on “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 15, added, “Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Watchdog group calls for webcasting of Senate panel
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Foundation for Open ... The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government is calling on the state Senate to make it easier for the public to follow the work ...
2
Albuquerque issues air quality alert for blowing dust
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque has issued ... The City of Albuquerque has issued an air quality health alert for Friday night due to dust and high winds.  The city's Environmental Health ...
3
LFC report: Changing pretrial detention won’t lower crime
ABQnews Seeker
A new report by Legislative Finance ... A new report by Legislative Finance Committee analysts found that low arrest, prosecution and conviction rates may have more to do with the crime ...
4
Gov. backs bill to exempt Social Security benefits from ...
ABQnews Seeker
At least five bills on retirement ... At least five bills on retirement income filed during this session
5
Governor proposes media academy
ABQnews Seeker
Centralized facility would instruct in specialized ... Centralized facility would instruct in specialized areas of film production
6
Smith's grocery store workers threaten strike in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Employees seeking better pay, improved security Employees seeking better pay, improved security
7
Bill would give NM firms more state business
ABQnews Seeker
Native companies on tribal lands would ... Native companies on tribal lands would also be aided
8
NM sets new COVID case record for second consecutive ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of people hospitalized rose ... The number of people hospitalized rose 14% to 712, up from 626 the day before
9
Jicarilla Apache Nation to lease river water to New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agreement to help state support species, ... Agreement to help state support species, compacts
10
Vax on, vax off: City reverses course on policy
ABQnews Seeker
Shots encouraged, but no longer mandated Shots encouraged, but no longer mandated