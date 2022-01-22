Man charged in 2021 ABQ homicide

A man is charged in the shooting death of another last year at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque.

Brandon Holloman, 28, is charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges in the March 30 death of 41-year-old Michael McCoy.

A warrant has been issued for Holloman’s arrest.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting at a complex at 1000 Louisiana SE, a few blocks north of Gibson. Police found McCoy’s wife standing over his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told police two men came out of the wife’s apartment before McCoy showed up and the men began to argue, according to court records. He said one of the men shot McCoy in the head before the pair rifled through his pockets and left in separate directions.

Police said another witness told them the wife “showed no emotion” when McCoy was shot and only began crying when officers arrived. The wife retained an attorney, who told police she wanted to speak with them.

The wife told police they were in the middle of a divorce and McCoy wanted to reconcile, according to court records. She said she rejected him and he became mad before she hung up on him.

Police said the wife told them McCoy called back and overheard a friend of hers talking in the background. She told police McCoy became mad and said he was going to confront them both.

The wife told police McCoy showed up and began yelling at her two friends, “Drip” and “Kingpin,” according to court records. She said one of the men shot McCoy and they both fled the scene as she vomited from the incident.

Police said the wife identified the shooter as Deshaun and police found a fingerprint of Holloman, whose middle name is Deshaun. The wife and witness picked Holloman out of a photo lineup as the shooter.