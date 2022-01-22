Lobos begin indoor T&F stretch with MLK Jr. invitational meet

The University of New Mexico men’s and women’s track and field programs begin their four-weekend stretch of home meets Saturday with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. with field events for the one-day meet at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Following Saturday’s meet, UNM also hosts the New Mexico Team Open on Jan. 29, the New Mexico Classic (Feb. 4-5), and Don Kirby Elite Invitational (Feb. 11-12).

The indoor season action resumes after two groups of Lobos opened well over a month ago, when UNM sent 11 athletes apiece to the Air Force meet in Colorado Springs on Dec. 3 and the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston University on Dec. 4.

In Boston, Abdirizak Ibrahim, a sophomore from Amarillo, set a school record in the indoor 5,000 at 13 minutes, 32.78 seconds. This record had been untouched for nearly eight years. The previous record of 13:34.54 was set by Luke Caldwell on March 14, 2014. Also in Boston, Olympian Adva Cohen reset her record for 5,000 meters by Israeli runners, her time of 15:33 well under the previous mark of 15:42.85.

New Mexico State and Eastern New Mexico are also among the programs sending athletes to Saturday’s meet. Both competed last weekend at the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas. In NMSU’s case, it was the first time the Aggies had competed in nearly two years since the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STREAMING: UNM has agreed to a partnership with FloSports as the Lobos’ streaming partner through the 2025 season. FloSports will produce and stream all of New Mexico’s home track & field meets through its subscription FloTrack platform and FloSports app.