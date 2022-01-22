 Lobos begin indoor T&F stretch with MLK Jr. invitational meet - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos begin indoor T&F stretch with MLK Jr. invitational meet

By ABQJournal News Staff

The University of New Mexico men’s and women’s track and field programs begin their four-weekend stretch of home meets Saturday with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. with field events for the one-day meet at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Following Saturday’s meet, UNM also hosts the New Mexico Team Open on Jan. 29, the New Mexico Classic (Feb. 4-5), and Don Kirby Elite Invitational (Feb. 11-12).

The indoor season action resumes after two groups of Lobos opened well over a month ago, when UNM sent 11 athletes apiece to the Air Force meet in Colorado Springs on Dec. 3 and the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston University on Dec. 4.

In Boston, Abdirizak Ibrahim, a sophomore from Amarillo, set a school record in the indoor 5,000 at 13 minutes, 32.78 seconds. This record had been untouched for nearly eight years. The previous record of 13:34.54 was set by Luke Caldwell on March 14, 2014. Also in Boston, Olympian Adva Cohen reset her record for 5,000 meters by Israeli runners, her time of 15:33 well under the previous mark of 15:42.85.

New Mexico State and Eastern New Mexico are also among the programs sending athletes to Saturday’s meet. Both competed last weekend at the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas. In NMSU’s case, it was the first time the Aggies had competed in nearly two years since the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STREAMING: UNM has agreed to a partnership with FloSports as the Lobos’ streaming partner through the 2025 season. FloSports will produce and stream all of New Mexico’s home track & field meets through its subscription FloTrack platform and FloSports app.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobos begin indoor T&F stretch with MLK Jr. invitational ...
College
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's and women's track and field programs begin their four-weekend stretch of home meets Saturday with the Dr. Martin ...
2
Lobo Javonte Johnson has shown potential to dominate, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson has shown he can ... Javonte Johnson has shown he can be a high level scorer or disappear from the offense altogether. He and the Lobos seek scoring consistency. ...
3
Sam Houston State annihilates New Mexico State men
College
So much for the Western Athletic ... So much for the Western Athletic Conference's new schools holding down the old guard. For one Thursday night at least, the WAC's blue bloods ...
4
Dad goes the extra mile(s) for Lobo De La ...
College
Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked ... Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked up some eye-popping numbers over five seasons with the University of N ...
5
Eastern New Mexico to revive men's soccer program
College
After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer ... After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer is back at Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Thursday. Men's soccer at ENMU was dropped after ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Return of longball gives Lobos a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends from Wednesday's Lobo basketball game at Colorado State
7
Lobos throw scare into heavily-favored CSU Rams
ABQnews Seeker
Down another starter on the road, ... Down another starter on the road, Lobos play an inspired game but come up short against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night.
8
Aztecs take final game of series
Baseball
Saturday's storyline started two years ago ... Saturday's storyline started two years ago for the University of New Mexico baseball team. The Lobos couldn't get pitcher Garrett Hill in a recruiting ...
9
Cole becomes one of 10 2021 Lobos to hit ...
College
Three more University of New Mexico ... Three more University of New Mexico football players – running back Bobby Cole ...