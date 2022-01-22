 Twins subplot aside, Lobos' Duffs prioritize getting the victory - Albuquerque Journal

Twins subplot aside, Lobos’ Duffs prioritize getting the victory

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Twin showdown, double trouble, twice the fun …

The Duff and Cavinder sisters have undoubtedly heard them all repeatedly.

College basketball players and twin sisters on rival Mountain West teams, the four prolific standouts will square off Saturday at the Pit when Fresno State visits the University of New Mexico. FSU’s Haley and Hanna Cavinder and UNM’s LaTascya and LaTora Duff figure to play major roles in a contest between teams picked to finish first and second, respectively, in this season’s conference race.

The similarities between the Duffs and Cavinders are certainly evident.

UNM’s senior twin guards are 5-foot-7, while Fresno’s junior guards stand 5-6. All four players have their names splashed prominently among the Mountain West and national individual leaders in scoring, 3-point shooting, assists, steals and – in Haley Cavinder’s case – rebounds.

The Duffs and Cavinders have met before, squaring off three times last season with Fresno State winning twice. But Saturday’s meeting will be the first played out at the Pit. If nothing else, it figures to provide an interesting subplot.

“The Cavinders are outstanding,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “They’ve been all-conference players since they first stepped on Fresno State’s campus. We obviously love the way our twins play, too, and they do have similar skill sets – shooting 3s and putting the ball on the floor. You can’t help but notice that.”

LaTascya and LaTora Duff shared a knowing glance when asked about facing the Cavinders. The questions were not unexpected.

Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

“Obviously the Cavinder twins are really good,” LaTora said. “We saw them last year and it was a learning experience for us. That’s really how it is against all the conference teams, though. This year I think we’re more prepared for how the top teams and the top players attack us.”

UNM’s success this season seems to back that assessment. The Lobos (15-4, 6-0) have won seven straight games, are unbeaten at home (9-0) and are off to their best start ever in conference play – Mountain West and UNM’s previous leagues included.

The Duffs have been key contributors, but both were quick to credit their teammates.

“We have a lot of different weapons,” LaTascya said. “If you take one away, somebody else steps up. We just have to be prepared and follow the game plan.”

It’s been an effective strategy. All five UNM starters average more than 10 points per game and all have proven capable of going off for 20 or more.

The Cavinder twins, meanwhile, have been doing more than ever for the Bulldogs (7-9, 3-2). Haley posted her second triple-double of the season last week in a win over San Jose State (17 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists) and was named MWC player of the week.

Fresno State’s Hanna Cavinder (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Haley and Hanna have not missed a beat on the court despite becoming national poster girls for recently enacted NCAA rules changes regarding Name, Image and Likeness endorsements.

The Fresno Bee this week reported that the Cavinders will make “close to seven figures” this year through business endorsements. The figure includes a recent deal with Baseline Team, a new clothing company whose deal with the twins includes a 25% ownership stake.

The Duffs said they have not yet pursued any NIL opportunities but did not rule out the possibility.

“We could,” LaTora said, “but I don’t even want to think about that right now. We’ve got enough going on.”

Saturday’s to-do list starts with trying to keep UNM’s various winning streaks intact against a Fresno State team than knocked the Lobos out in last season’s MWC tournament semifinals. Twins-vs.-twins subplots, the Duffs said, will not be on their minds.

“Fresno State has other good players,” LaTora said, “and so do we. Winning the game is the important thing, that’s how we’re looking at it.”

Saturday

Women: Fresno State at UNM, 2 p.m., themw.com (streaming), Lobo Radio Network

Twin Productivity

Statistics and Mountain West rankings

Player — Points per game — 3-pointers — Also

LaTascya Duff, New Mexico –12.2 (16th) — 52 (1st) — 48.2% 3-pt shooting (1st)

LaTora Duff, New Mexico —  12.5 (14th) — 39 (3rd) — 113 assists (1st)

Haley Cavinder, Fresno State — 19.1 (1st) — 33 (9th) — 9.8 rebounds per game (1st)

Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State — 14.3 (7th) — 26 (T-11th) — 29 steals (7th)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Twins subplot aside, Lobos' Duffs prioritize getting the victory
College
Twin showdown, double trouble, twice the ... Twin showdown, double trouble, twice the fun ...The Duff and Cavinder sisters have und ...
2
Garvey tells Lobos their upward journey can begin here, ...
Baseball
When Steve Garvey first came to ... When Steve Garvey first came to Albuquerque in 1969 as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in just his second ...
3
Lobos begin indoor T&F stretch with MLK Jr. invitational ...
College
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's and women's track and field programs begin their four-weekend stretch of home meets Saturday with the Dr. Martin ...
4
Lobo Javonte Johnson has shown potential to dominate, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson has shown he can ... Javonte Johnson has shown he can be a high level scorer or disappear from the offense altogether. He and the Lobos seek scoring consistency. ...
5
Sam Houston State annihilates New Mexico State men
College
So much for the Western Athletic ... So much for the Western Athletic Conference's new schools holding down the old guard. For one Thursday night at least, the WAC's blue bloods ...
6
Dad goes the extra mile(s) for Lobo De La ...
College
Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked ... Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked up some eye-popping numbers over five seasons with the University of N ...
7
Eastern New Mexico to revive men's soccer program
College
After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer ... After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer is back at Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Thursday. Men's soccer at ENMU was dropped after ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Return of longball gives Lobos a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends from Wednesday's Lobo basketball game at Colorado State
9
Lobos throw scare into heavily-favored CSU Rams
ABQnews Seeker
Down another starter on the road, ... Down another starter on the road, Lobos play an inspired game but come up short against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night.