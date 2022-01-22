 Reminder: Nominations still being accepted for 10th annual Top Workplaces - Albuquerque Journal

Reminder: Nominations still being accepted for 10th annual Top Workplaces

By ABQJournal News Staff

Nominations are still being accepted for the Journal’s 10th annual Top Workplaces program.

The program, which is free for participating employers, offers an opportunity for New Mexico workplaces to learn more about the health of their organization — including their ability to attract and retain top talent.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 25 and can be made at abqjournal.com/nominate or by phone at 505-288-3443.

As part of Top Workplaces, research firm Energage collects in-depth surveys from employees at participating New Mexico workplaces. Energage evaluates each employer, and at the end of the process, presents a list recognizing the best workplaces in the state. That list is published as part of a special edition of the Journal’s Business Outlook.

The survey measures leadership, direction, values, appreciation, pay and benefits at participating workplaces, offering a holistic view of an organization’s culture and competitiveness as an employer.

Not every organization that participates makes the winners list. Last year’s top-ranked employers were Nusenda Credit Union in the large workplaces category, Behavior Change Institute among medium-sized workplaces and Parnall Law among small workplaces.

Program parameters are:

• Any organization – public, private, nonprofit or government – with 35 or more employees in New Mexico is eligible to enter.

• Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a 24-question scientific survey.

• Companies will be surveyed between December and March.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces, but after the results are finalized, employers can choose to pay Energage for an analysis of the full survey results. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.


