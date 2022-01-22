 Firing up the career machine after some time away - Albuquerque Journal

Firing up the career machine after some time away

By DALE DAUTEN AND JEANINE J.T. O'DONNELL / SYNDICATED COLUMNISTS

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.”

Dear J.T. & Dale: I am looking to get back into a profession I was in over 20 years ago. I was recently told that if I put my work experience that’s older than 20 years on my resume, I won’t be considered for the job. But if I don’t put it on, how will they know that I know how to do the job? — Ari

J.T.: It’s true that most recruiters don’t want to see work experience that’s over 20 years old. That’s because it’s hard for them to believe that the experience is still relevant. They’re likely to assume that the techniques you used back then are outdated. Plus, it’s been so long since you’ve done the work, they’ll wonder whether you really could easily recall it. My advice is to not list it in your work history section, but instead, put it in an Additional Experience section at the bottom of the resume and skip listing the dates of employment. Then focus on writing a cover letter that explains why you want to get back into the profession.

DALE: Two things to remember about your resume: First, it’s not your testimony, it’s your marketing tool. So, you follow J.T.’s suggestion with a catchall at the end, and open with a Key Accomplishments section that has no dates but highlights your relevant skills and performance. Second, there’s this, that I feel we need to emphasize this every time a question with the word “resume” comes in: Your resume is not going to get you a job. It probably won’t even get you an introduction, especially if you’re changing fields. Recruiters, human or digital, are going to look for an exact match, and you aren’t it. You’re a special case and that will take a human connection. So, search for relevant humans, not job postings.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My company has been working remote for over a year. I’m part of a two-person team. My teammate has been declining in her work. She’s missed meetings with clients and missed deadlines. Recently, on a call at noon, I noticed that she was slurring her words a bit. I asked her if she’d been drinking. She told me that she was having a beer with her lunch. I think she has a substance abuse problem. She lives alone, and I know that the pandemic has been very isolating for her. Should I bring this up with my boss? — Brooklyn

J.T.: It’s true that the pandemic has created an epidemic of depression and other mental illnesses. I think your first course of action is with your co-worker. Carefully express your concern about the decrease in her performance. Give her the chance to turn things around. If you don’t see improvement over the next month, then you have reason to reach out to your manager. I wouldn’t make any accusations about a substance abuse problem. However, I do think it’s OK to mention that occasion when she was slurring her words and mentioned she had a beer with lunch. The key here is to stick to the facts — you really don’t know what’s going on and cannot make assumptions.

DALE: Yes, you are perhaps being handed a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, and you need to rise to that occasion gracefully. I agree that a meeting with your co-worker is in order, and I hope it can be in person. But whether it is or not, explain that you want to start the new year by working on improving your team of two, working together to be stars within the company or to be more helpful to your management/clients. In other words, it’s not about you or her. By talking about the work, I hope you can avoid your co-worker feeling trapped and turning resentful. If all goes well, you can discuss missed meetings and deadlines, and that’s when you may gain some insights. The effect will be that your co-worker knows that you know that her work is declining, and that you’ve got other plans for the team.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
One-on-One: Engineering firm CEO's past trauma helps him lead
ABQnews Seeker
Army veteran helps other find healing ... Army veteran helps other find healing at the Grand Canyon
2
New Mexico firm's gaming universe inspires thousands
ABQnews Seeker
Ganymede Games' "Xenotheria" appeals to grown-up ... Ganymede Games' "Xenotheria" appeals to grown-up gamers' nostalgia.
3
J. Crew bids adieu to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
J. Crew first opened its doors ... J. Crew first opened its doors for New Mexicans in 2012, according to earlier reporting, and specialized in men's and women's fashion.
4
As AI progresses, keep humanity, humility in mind
ABQnews Seeker
When my business partner and I ... When my business partner and I launched our company in the mid-1990s, we debated whether to install ...
5
NM tech firms awarded state matching grants
ABQnews Seeker
The NM SBIR grants are designed ... The NM SBIR grants are designed to support local science and technology companies in achieving their commercialization goals, according to a news release from ...
6
New ABQ lifestyle shop aims to offer Old Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Retailer focuses on providing customers with ... Retailer focuses on providing customers with items ranging from small-batch printed cards to jewelry to beauty products made with New Mexican ingredients
7
Firing up the career machine after some time away
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I am ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I am looking to get back into a profession I was in over 20 years ago. I was r ...
8
Reminder: Nominations still being accepted for 10th annual Top ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nominations are still being accepted for ... Nominations are still being accepted for the Journal's 10th annual Top Workplaces program. &n ...
9
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
ABQnews Seeker
Three studies released Friday offered more ... Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster ...