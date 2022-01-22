 Briefcase: New Mexico First names executive director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: New Mexico First names executive director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Danielle Gonzales

Danielle Gonzales has been named executive director at New Mexico First. Gonzales comes to New Mexico First with over 20 years of experience working on a national level in education policy and reform. Her most recent position was with the Aspen Institute, where she served as managing director. Previously, she worked as a senior program officer for The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where she developed policy positions and grants that supported K-12 and postsecondary education. Gonzales also held several positions at the Pew Charitable Trusts, where she was recognized as national expert on pre-K policy and advocacy, particularly related to pre-K governance, and English learners. She received her bachelor’s in political science and Spanish language and literature from George Washington University in Washington D.C., and her master’s of education from the University of Notre Dame. New Mexico First engages New Mexicans in public policy, strives for and respects consensus, while promoting civility and democracy at its best.


