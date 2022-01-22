Briefcase: Wealth management firm hires Santa Fe vice president

Robert H. Hoffman has joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Santa Fe Office as vice president and financial advisor. Hoffman spent 17 years working for UBS, a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster in Ohio, a master of business administration from the Stern School, New York University, and a master of divinity from Ascension Theological College in Washington. Hoffman will be partnering with the Compass Rose Group in Albuquerque to bring his expertise in wealth management and fixed income management to the team. Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm with offices in more than 41 countries, provide investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services.



