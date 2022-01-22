 Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Jan. 31, 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Jan. 31, 2022

By ABQJournal News Staff

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Crepes and Waffles, 3211 Coors SW (Jan. 14)

Poki Poki Cevicheria, 3514 Wyoming NE (Jan. 14)

Kap’s Coffee Shop and Diner, 5801 Central NE (Jan. 14)

Feel Good, 1625 San Pedro NE (Jan. 14)

Enchanted Circle Brewing, 6001 San Mateo NE (Jan. 14)

S-A BBQ, 3600 Cutler NE (Jan. 14)

Amore Pizza, 3600 Cutler NE (Jan. 14)

Rhubarb and Elliott LLC at Annunciation Catholic School, 2610 Utah NE (Jan. 14)

Subway, 3211 Coors SW (Jan. 14)

Lively Distributing, 3700 Osuna NE (Jan. 14)

Weck’s, 4500 Osuna NE (Jan. 14)

Perfect Cup, 414 Silver SE (Jan. 14)

Costco, 9955 Coors Bypass NW (Jan. 14) – snack bar, bakery, grocery, deli, meat/seafood

Costco Club Demonstration Services, 9955 Coors Bypass NW (Jan. 14)

Albuquerque City Limits, 3211 Coors SW (Jan. 14)

Pho Kup, 3600 Cutler NE (Jan. 13)

The Range Cafe, 10019 Coors NW (Jan. 13)

Panda Express, 4100 Central SW (Jan. 13)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 8641 Golf Course NW (Jan. 13)

O Ramen and Curry House, 2114 Central SE (Jan. 13)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, 10000 Coors NW (Jan. 13)

Rustic on the Green, 3600 Cutler NE (Jan. 13)

McDonald’s, 6300 San Mateo NE (Jan. 12)

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, 6027 San Mateo NE (Jan. 12)

Dashmart, 1431 Mercantile NE (Jan. 11)

Kinder Care Learning Center, 5101 Montaño NW (Jan. 10)

Circle K, 8311 Golf Course NW (Jan. 10)

Little Caesars, 4411 Montaño NW (Jan. 10)

Viet Noodle, 4411 Montaño NW (Jan. 10)

Fast Market, 12521 Menaul NE (Jan. 10)

Taco Bell/Pizza Hut/KFC, 8651 Golf Course NW (Jan. 10)

Wienerschnitzel, 9651 Menaul NE (Jan. 10)

Yellow

None listed

Red

None listed


