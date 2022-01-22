APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours

Prev 1 of 2 Next

A man and woman were found dead inside homes on Saturday in separate incidents across Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said both are being investigated as homicides.

She said police were first called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 7900 block of Bell SE, near Zuni and Pennsylvania. Arriving officers found a dead woman inside and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Then, Atkins said, police responded sometime before 12:30 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Sunset Gardens SW, near Bridge and Old Coors Road. She said officers found a man dead inside the home.

Atkins released no other details on either incident.