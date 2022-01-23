 Lobo women rally past Fresno State, stay perfect in league play - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women rally past Fresno State, stay perfect in league play

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Antonia Anderson takes the ball away Fresno State’s Hanna Cavinder (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Antonia Anderson was not satisfied with the way her University of New Mexico women’s basketball team played in Saturday’s first half.

She did something about it.

Anderson posted a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) and sparked a second-half comeback that lifted the Lobos to an 80-74 victory over Fresno State at the Pit. The super senior scored 15 points in the second half and made several key plays as UNM (16-4, 7-0 Mountain West) extended its winning streak to eight games and improved to 10-0 at home this season.

New Mexico trailed 47-38 at halftime and by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter, but turned things around behind Anderson, Paula Reus (19 points) and LaTora Duff (17 points).

“Fresno State whipped us in the first half,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said, “whipped us in every facet. Everyone needed to be better in the second half, and I think that’s what happened. We have five seniors who are used to winning, and I think they challenged each other.”

UNM coach Mike Bradbury, left, presents Antonia Anderson her plaque for most games payed in UNM program history and a trophy for scoring 1,000 career points. (Mike Sandova/For the Journal)

Anderson, who had a memorable day in several respects, agreed.

“The first half it was like we were just going through the motions,” she said. “In the second half we defended better, rebounded better and got into the way we play.”

After the game, Anderson received a glass-encased basketball and an honorary plaque as many fans from an announced crowd of 4,751 applauded. The ball commemorated Anderson’s joining UNM’s 1,000-point scoring club (officially accomplished on the team’s last road trip). The plaque signified Anderson’s program-record 135th game played, breaking the previous mark of 134 set by Angela Hartill (2005-09).

“Amazing,” Anderson said of the day as a whole. “The milestones mean a lot, having my name carved here somewhere. It always feels good to win, too, and Fresno State’s a tough team to beat.”

The Bulldogs (7-10, 3-3) have endured a roller-coaster season after being picked to win the Mountain West’s regular-season title. Nonetheless, they brought plenty of fight to the Pit.

Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder combined for 36 points, Wytalla Motta chipped in 21 points and 11 rebounds, and FSU used a dominant second quarter to effectively quiet the home crowd. Haley Cavinder finished with her second consecutive triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists), while Hanna collected 15 points and six assists.

UNM led 22-19 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs used a flurry of offensive rebounds, 3-pointers and slick back-cuts to outscore the Lobos 28-16 in the second. FSU held a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points at intermission.

Motta, a 6-foot senior forward, gave the Lobos fits with 15 first-half points.

“We couldn’t guard her,” Bradbury said. “The twins deserve every bit of talk they get, but Fresno State has other good players.”

UNM’s LaTora Duff, bottom, battles Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder for a loose ball during Saturday’s game at the Pit. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

UNM changed the tempo by switching and trapping on ball screens in the second half, making it difficult for FSU to get the ball inside. The Lobos also turned to Anderson, who scored 11 points in the third quarter. Her steal and layup trimmed Fresno State’s lead to 56-55 with 44 seconds left and got the crowd fully energized.

Reus then scored twice inside and LaTascya Duff drained two 3s during a 12-3 fourth-quarter run that put the Lobos ahead to stay. Reus’ 19 points topped her season-high of 17 set last week at Colorado State.

LaTascya Duff finished with nine points, and Jaedyn De La Cerda had nine points and nine assists for UNM.

Box score: UNM 80, Fresno State 74

Monday

Women: San Jose State at UNM, 5:30 p.m., Lobo Radio Network, themw.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo women rally past Fresno State, stay perfect in ...
College
Antonia Anderson was not satisfied with ... Antonia Anderson was not satisfied with the way her University of New Mexico women's basketball team played in Saturday's first half. She did something ...
2
Lobos face surprise of the Mountain West Saturday at ...
College
The ball sails freely in that ... The ball sails freely in that cold, thin air of Laramie, Wyoming.And as the University ...
3
Twins subplot aside, Lobos' Duffs prioritize getting the victory
College
Twin showdown, double trouble, twice the ... Twin showdown, double trouble, twice the fun ...The Duff and Cavinder sisters have und ...
4
Garvey tells Lobos their upward journey can begin here, ...
Baseball
When Steve Garvey first came to ... When Steve Garvey first came to Albuquerque in 1969 as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in just his second ...
5
Lobos begin indoor T&F stretch with MLK Jr. invitational ...
College
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's and women's track and field programs begin their four-weekend stretch of home meets Saturday with the Dr. Martin ...
6
Lobo Javonte Johnson has shown potential to dominate, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson has shown he can ... Javonte Johnson has shown he can be a high level scorer or disappear from the offense altogether. He and the Lobos seek scoring consistency. ...
7
Sam Houston State annihilates New Mexico State men
College
So much for the Western Athletic ... So much for the Western Athletic Conference's new schools holding down the old guard. For one Thursday night at least, the WAC's blue bloods ...
8
Dad goes the extra mile(s) for Lobo De La ...
College
Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked ... Jaedyn De La Cerda has racked up some eye-popping numbers over five seasons with the University of N ...
9
Eastern New Mexico to revive men's soccer program
College
After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer ... After a two-year hiatus, men's soccer is back at Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Thursday. Men's soccer at ENMU was dropped after ...