 GOP leader has 'no regrets' for Trump certificate - Albuquerque Journal

GOP leader has ‘no regrets’ for Trump certificate

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

One New Mexico Republican Party official who signed a document that intended to deliver New Mexico’s five electoral votes to Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the 2020 election said he has “no regrets, whatsoever,” and he questioned why law enforcement is looking into the matter two years later.

Jewll Powdrell, one of five who signed the document, said in an interview that he put his name on the certificate as a member of the GOP’s executive committee in New Mexico. He said the group acted “at the insistence of the chairman of the Republican Party, who is Congressman Steve Pearce.”

Last week, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office was reviewing the case, and it had also referred the matter to federal law enforcement authorities.

State law makes it a fourth-degree felony for designated electors to cast their ballot for anyone other than the presidential candidate who received the majority of the votes cast in the state. President Joe Biden carried New Mexico by 11 percentage points, which is nearly 100,000 votes.

“My assessment was, why are we doing this now when it was almost two years ago?” Powdrell said of the investigation.

American Oversight, a watchdog group, published certificates submitted by Republicans in seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The certificates aimed to award the electoral votes in those states, which were won by Biden, to Trump.

The New Mexico certificate was signed by Powdrell and Deborah Maestas, a former chair of the state Republican Party, Lupe Garcia, an Albuquerque business owner, Rosie Tripp, a former Socorro County commissioner, and Anissa Ford-Tinnin, a former executive director of the state Republican Party.

Efforts to reach the other electors weren’t successful. Pearce and other state GOP officials also couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

Powdrell declined to say what the group was hoping to accomplish with its certificate.

“Based on what the attorneys are trying to do, since this was a couple years ago, I’ve been asked not to give any overt comments about what the intent was,” he said.

The New Mexico certificate said it was submitted in case the electors were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors.

At the time the certificate was filed, the state Republican Party said in a news release that they supported casting competing certificates until litigation over the election was sorted out by the courts.

AIRPORT FUNDING: New Mexico’s 46 airports will get to divvy up $18 million in federal airport infrastructure grants that were included in the massive trillion dollar infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., made a visit to the Belen Regional Airport to announce the funding.

All of New Mexico’s Democratic representatives voted for the spending bill, which received some bipartisan support. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., voted against the bill.

“Local airports connect communities all across New Mexico to tourism, business opportunities, and commercial aviation,” Heinrich said in a statement. “Democrats in the New Mexico delegation fought hard for these historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will modernize our airports and allow them to better serve travelers, health care providers, and businesses all across our state.”

The amount of money going to each airport varies. The Albuquerque International Sunport will get $7.6 million. Santa Fe Municipal Airport will get $1.6 million. The Belen airport will receive $159,000. Smaller airports and airstrips in the state will receive $110,000.

Ryan Boetel: rboetel@abqjournal.com

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Honest' Martínez rises in ranks to House leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker backs diverse legislation on education, ... Lawmaker backs diverse legislation on education, cannabis and tax rates
2
New approach to teaching race in school divides NM
ABQnews Seeker
Students would learn about social identity ... Students would learn about social identity under new plan
3
Lawsuit says Belen firefighter fired for reporting COVID-19 case
ABQnews Seeker
Man believes he was terminated for ... Man believes he was terminated for notifying human resources of sick co-worker
4
GOP leader has 'no regrets' for Trump certificate
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement is looking into an ... Law enforcement is looking into an election-related document
5
Finding redemption in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope ... Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope to peers
6
Investigation into officer's death a 'slap in the face,' ...
ABQnews Seeker
NMSP officer gunned down by federally-wanted ... NMSP officer gunned down by federally-wanted suspect during traffic stop on Feb. 4
7
Attorneys say jail could not find inmates for hearings
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County: No one has gotten ... Bernalillo County: No one has gotten lost in the detention system
8
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is ... Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a dead body was discovere ...
9
Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Jan. 31, 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Crepes and Waffles, 3211 Coors SW ... Crepes and Waffles, 3211 Coors SW (Jan. 14)