 Shooting in Southwest Albuquerque leaves 1 in critical condition - Albuquerque Journal

Shooting in Southwest Albuquerque leaves 1 in critical condition

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Albuquerque police say one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Central and Coors early Sunday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Chase Jewell said in a news release that officers were dispatched to a shooting that took place in the 6100 block of Central SW around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There they found an individual who sustained life-threatening injuries. The individual was transported to a local hospital, the release said.

Detectives with the APD Violent Crimes unit are investigating.


