Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition late Saturday, according to a news release.

APD spokesman Chase Jewell said the crash took place near Wyoming and Marquette NE around 11 p.m. Saturday. The occupant of one of the vehicles sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Jewell added that Wyoming was shut down temporarily as APD’s traffic and motor unit investigated.