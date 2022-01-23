 Yellowstone visits hit record high in 2021, straining staff - Albuquerque Journal

Yellowstone visits hit record high in 2021, straining staff

By Associated Press

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

About 4.86 million visits were tallied in 2021, breaking the prior record set in 2016. It’s a million more people than visited in 2020.

Known worldwide for its wolves, bears and other wildlife and thermal features such as the Old Faithful geyser, Yellowstone will mark its 150th anniversary in 2022. It straddles the borders of northwestern Wyoming, southern Montana and eastern Idaho.

Visits to national parks across the U.S. have been trending up in recent years. Others such as Utah’s Zion National Park also set new visitor records in 2021 as tourism bounced back from the shutdowns imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

At Yellowstone, a rush of people from May through September last year strained employees and park services. It came as the park was understaffed through the summer because of worker housing caps and difficulty recruiting new employees, park officials have said.

There were also 20% fewer campsites and hotel rooms in 2021 compared to previous years. That meant hundreds of thousands of visitors left the park at night and would re-enter after staying elsewhere. Each time they entered the park counted as a separate visit.

Park officials said they are trying to find a way to differentiate between new visits and people who enter the park multiple times on the same trip.

Yellowstone’s road corridors and parking lots can get crowded, but they make up less than one-tenth of 1% of its 3,400 square miles (8,903 square kilometers) — an area about 150 times the size of New York’s Manhattan Island.

Most visitors stay within a half-mile of those roads, according to park officials. Park crowds drop sharply during winter when much of it is inaccessible except by snowmobile or skiing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Finding redemption in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope ... Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope to peers
2
Investigation into officer's death a 'slap in the face,' ...
ABQnews Seeker
NMSP officer gunned down by federally-wanted ... NMSP officer gunned down by federally-wanted suspect during traffic stop on Feb. 4
3
'Honest' Martínez rises in ranks to House leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker backs diverse legislation on education, ... Lawmaker backs diverse legislation on education, cannabis and tax rates
4
Shooting in Southwest Albuquerque leaves 1 in critical condition
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person is ... Albuquerque police say one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Central and Coors early Sunday morning. Albuquerque Police ...
5
New approach to teaching race in school divides NM
ABQnews Seeker
Students would learn about social identity ... Students would learn about social identity under new plan
6
Two-vehicle crash in Northeast Albuquerque leaves 1 seriously injured
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched ... Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition late Saturday, according to a news release. ...
7
Lawsuit says Belen firefighter fired for reporting COVID-19 case
ABQnews Seeker
Man believes he was terminated for ... Man believes he was terminated for notifying human resources of sick co-worker
8
GOP leader has 'no regrets' for Trump certificate
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement is looking into an ... Law enforcement is looking into an election-related document
9
Attorneys say jail could not find inmates for hearings
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County: No one has gotten ... Bernalillo County: No one has gotten lost in the detention system
10
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is ... Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a dead body was discovere ...