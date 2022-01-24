Two killed, 1-yr-old injured when car hits slow-moving semi

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people were killed and a 1-year-old child was badly injured when a fast-moving car plowed into the back of a slow-moving tractor trailer on Sunday on a Colorado highway.

The 29-year-old driver and a 31-year-old passenger were killed and the child injured when the Cadillac Deville they were travelling in hit the semi that was attempting to turn left near the Pueblo Airport, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries following the mid-morning accident.

The two people killed were not wearing seatbelts and the child was not properly restrained.

Authorities were investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.