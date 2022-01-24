 Omicron spreads in New Zealand, spoiling PM's wedding plans - Albuquerque Journal

Omicron spreads in New Zealand, spoiling PM’s wedding plans

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding.

The so-called “red setting” of the country’s pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings. The restrictions will go into effect on Monday.

Ardern stressed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country.

“Our plan for managing omicron cases in the early stage remains the same as delta, where we will rapidly test, contact trace and isolate cases and contacts in order to slow the spread,” Ardern told reporters.

But her own wedding plans are on hold.

The 41-year-old prime minister was planning to tie the knot next weekend.

“I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who’s caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry,” she said.

New Zealand had been among the few remaining countries to have avoided any outbreaks of the omicron variant, but Ardern acknowledged last week that an outbreak was inevitable given the high transmissibility of the variant.

The country has managed to contain the spread of the delta variant, with an average of about 20 new cases each day. It has seen an increasing number of people arriving into the country and going into mandatory quarantine who are infected with omicron.

That has put strain on the quarantine system and prompted the government to limit access for returning citizens while it decides what to do about reopening its borders, angering many people who want to return to New Zealand.

About 93% of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 52% have had a booster shot. The country has just begun vaccinating children aged between 5 and 11.

The family from the Nelson-Marlborough region attended a wedding and other events while in Auckland earlier this month, with estimates suggesting they came into contact with “well over 100 people at these events,” Ardern said.

“That means that omicron is now circulating in Auckland and possibly the Nelson-Marlborough region if not elsewhere,” she added.

Ardern plans to marry her longtime partner, Clarke Gayford. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Neve.

Ardern in 2018 became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Finding redemption in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope ... Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope to peers
2
Investigation into officer's death a 'slap in the face,' ...
ABQnews Seeker
NMSP officer gunned down by federally-wanted ... NMSP officer gunned down by federally-wanted suspect during traffic stop on Feb. 4
3
'Honest' Martínez rises in ranks to House leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker backs diverse legislation on education, ... Lawmaker backs diverse legislation on education, cannabis and tax rates
4
Two shot in separate incidents Sunday, one fatally
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person is ... Albuquerque police say one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Central and Coors early Sunday morning. Albuquerque Police ...
5
New approach to teaching race in school divides NM
ABQnews Seeker
Students would learn about social identity ... Students would learn about social identity under new plan
6
Two-vehicle crash in Northeast Albuquerque leaves 1 seriously injured
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched ... Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition late Saturday, according to a news release. ...
7
Lawsuit says Belen firefighter fired for reporting COVID-19 case
ABQnews Seeker
Man believes he was terminated for ... Man believes he was terminated for notifying human resources of sick co-worker
8
GOP leader has 'no regrets' for Trump certificate
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement is looking into an ... Law enforcement is looking into an election-related document
9
Attorneys say jail could not find inmates for hearings
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County: No one has gotten ... Bernalillo County: No one has gotten lost in the detention system
10
APD investigates 2 homicides over several hours
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is ... Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a dead body was discovere ...