 Child dies after rescue from Denver area apartment fire

Child dies after rescue from Denver area apartment fire

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

AURORA, Colo. — A child died after being rescued from a fire at an apartment building in suburban Denver on Monday, firefighters said.

Multiple people had to be rescued from the three-story apartment building in Aurora, Aurora Fire Rescue said. Photos from the agency showed the building’s outdoor staircases were burned in the fire and a fire engine ladder and other ladders were deployed to the building’s balconies.

The child died after being taken to the hospital and three other people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

A total of 31 people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.


