 Phoenix police ID armed man shot and killed by officers - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police ID armed man shot and killed by officers

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified a man who officers shot and killed after he reached for a gun.

Authorities say 37-year-old Dedrick Garcia was the suspect who died while holed up in a car Saturday.

The incident started around 4:40 a.m. when an officer saw a driver in central Phoenix speeding and carrying out other traffic violations.

The officer saw the suspect’s car stop in the driveway of a home. Officers later approached the vehicle and saw Garcia lying in the backseat. They say the knocked on the car windows several times to talk to him but he didn’t respond.

The occupants of the home said they didn’t recognize the car and wanted it gone.

Police say officers then spotted a handgun inside the car. A tactical support unit was called in and officers attempted for almost another hour to speak with Garcia.

Authorities say the officers then broke a window. Garcia grabbed a gun and officers fired their weapons and at least one pepper ball round.

Garcia was pronounced dead.

Police say the two officers involved in the shooting had body cameras that were on.

Investigators are still collecting evidence in the shooting.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
20 quilts made from clothes left on Arizona migrant ...
Around the Region
Twenty quilts stitched together with clothes ... Twenty quilts stitched together with clothes abandoned on Arizona's migrant trails will soon be displayed together for the first time at the Arizona History ...
2
Phoenix gets grant for stations along 5-mile streetcar route
Around the Region
The Phoenix Public Transit Department has ... The Phoenix Public Transit Department has received a $920,000 grant to manage the planning of 11 stations along a 5-mile (8-kilometer) streetcar route that ...
3
Child dies after rescue from Denver area apartment fire
Around the Region
A child died after being rescued ... A child died after being rescued from a fire at an apartment building in suburban Denver on Monday, firefighters said. The fire at a ...
4
Two killed, 1-yr-old injured when car hits slow-moving semi
Around the Region
Two people were killed and a ... Two people were killed and a 1-year-old child was badly injured when a fast-moving car plowed into the back of a slow-moving tractor trailer ...
5
Texas DPS officer dies after traffic accident near border
Around the Region
A Texas Department of Public Safety ... A Texas Department of Public Safety officer has died after being involved in a single vehicle traffic accident near the U.S.-Mexico border while working ...
6
Navajo officials distribute masks and sanitizers in Shiprock
Around the Region
Navajo Nation officials have distributed masks ... Navajo Nation officials have distributed masks and hand sanitizers in the community of Shiprock, New Mexico to help keep local residents safe and healthy ...
7
Phoenix police: 20-year-old man fatally shot in parking lot
Around the Region
A 20-year-old man has died after ... A 20-year-old man has died after being shot in a Phoenix parking lot, police said Sunday. They said officers were called to the scene ...
8
Man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers
Around the Region
An El Mirage man faces charges ... An El Mirage man faces charges accusing him of shooting at law enforcement officers on at least five different occasions in the Phoenix area. ...
9
Sheriff: Teen killed sister, 2nd teen and himself in ...
Around the Region
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot his ... A 15-year-old boy fatally shot his 17-year-old sister and another teenage girl at a home near Houston this week before killing himself, authorities said. ...