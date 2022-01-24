Phoenix police ID armed man shot and killed by officers

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified a man who officers shot and killed after he reached for a gun.

Authorities say 37-year-old Dedrick Garcia was the suspect who died while holed up in a car Saturday.

The incident started around 4:40 a.m. when an officer saw a driver in central Phoenix speeding and carrying out other traffic violations.

The officer saw the suspect’s car stop in the driveway of a home. Officers later approached the vehicle and saw Garcia lying in the backseat. They say the knocked on the car windows several times to talk to him but he didn’t respond.

The occupants of the home said they didn’t recognize the car and wanted it gone.

Police say officers then spotted a handgun inside the car. A tactical support unit was called in and officers attempted for almost another hour to speak with Garcia.

Authorities say the officers then broke a window. Garcia grabbed a gun and officers fired their weapons and at least one pepper ball round.

Garcia was pronounced dead.

Police say the two officers involved in the shooting had body cameras that were on.

Investigators are still collecting evidence in the shooting.