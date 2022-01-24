 2 unapproved New Mexico COVID-19 testing sites shut down - Albuquerque Journal

2 unapproved New Mexico COVID-19 testing sites shut down

By Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — Two New Mexico COVID-19 testing sites that were not on the list of facilities approved by state public health officials have closed indefinitely.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said in a statement it will investigate the Illinois-based operator, Center for COVID Control.

The operator ran roughly 300 testing sites nationwide including one in Santa Fe and one in Albuquerque. According to its website, sites are closed so that all staff can undergo more training.

Center for COVID Control has been plagued with allegations including falsely billing the federal government for tests for people who actually had health insurance, falsifying test results and being unhygienic.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois company is facing state investigations elsewhere.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Suit says deputy misconduct led to false detention
ABQnews Seeker
Man spent five months in jail ... Man spent five months in jail before his assault case was dismissed in Jan. '21
2
Always on duty
ABQnews Seeker
Museum traces the history of police ... Museum traces the history of police work in Albuquerque
3
NM lawmakers launch another push for school of public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal wasn't included in the initial ... Proposal wasn't included in the initial state spending package
4
Educators in NM rally amid growing teacher shortage
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proposed ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proposed pay increases in an effort to attract educators to the state
5
An old face returns to City Hall
ABQnews Seeker
Keller appoints Griego as city's new ... Keller appoints Griego as city's new director of outreach and advocacy
6
NM tech firms awarded state matching grants
ABQnews Seeker
The NM SBIR grants are designed ... The NM SBIR grants are designed to support local science and technology companies in achieving their commercialization goals, according to a news release from ...
7
I don't see traffic stops 2; driver's license redo
ABQnews Seeker
MVD vendor reissues 1,800 driver's licenses MVD vendor reissues 1,800 driver's licenses
8
BCSO: Man found shot to death in field on ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found shot to ... A man was found shot to death in a field on the west end of Gun Club SW on Sunday morning. At about 7:30 ...
9
Suspected DUI crash in Northeast Albuquerque leaves infant seriously ...
ABQnews Seeker
An infant was in critical condition ... An infant was in critical condition at a local hospital with internal bleeding and head trauma after a suspected drunken driving crash on Saturday. ...
10
Finding redemption in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope ... Los Lunas inmates provide compassion, hope to peers