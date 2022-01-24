 2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach - Albuquerque Journal

2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

By Nicholas Riccardi / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State on Monday ordered a Republican county clerk who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s demands for “audits” of elections to return a copy he says he made of his county’s election system, a potential breach of security.

Jena Griswold’s office said in a statement that Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder disclosed he made the copy of the system’s hard drive before Aug. 27. The disclosure came in an affidavit Schroeder filed in a lawsuit against Griswold’s office claiming weaknesses in election security. Schroeder last fall joined the lawsuit, filed by backers of Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Secretary of State’s office said Schroeder made the copy of the election system before the system was rebuilt for the upcoming contest, so there’s no sign of “imminent or direct security risk to Colorado’s elections.” Still, Griswold is ordering Schroeder to sit for a deposition to determine the extent of any security breach.

Schroeder did not immediately return a call for comment.

He is the second Colorado clerk who has gotten in hot water over accusations of election security breaches.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, also a Republican, is under state and federal investigation for an alleged security breach of the election system there. A judge already barred Peters, who appeared at a meeting of Trump-supporting election conspiracy theorists, from running the county’s 2021 contest. Griswold earlier this month sued to block Peters from running this year’s election.

___

This story has been corrected to show Griswold’s first name is spelled Jena, not Jenna.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Child dies after apartment building fire in suburban Denver
Around the Region
Fire swept through a three-story apartment ... Fire swept through a three-story apartment building in suburban Denver before dawn Monday and a child died after firefighters rescued people unable to escape ...
2
Douglas teen pleads guilty in terrorism case
Around the Region
A 14-year-old boy suspected of building ... A 14-year-old boy suspected of building pipe bombs in his Douglas home will serve at least 18 months in a juvenile detention facility. The ...
3
Sheriff's deputy fatally hit while blocking Houston ramp
Around the Region
A sheriff's deputy was fatally struck ... A sheriff's deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking a Houston highway exit ramp ...
4
Appeals court rejects Arizona Senate's privilege argument
Around the Region
A state appeals court says legislative ... A state appeals court says legislative privilege does not broadly protect the Arizona Senate from having to release hundreds of public records related to ...
5
Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 ...
Around the Region
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has ... Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has rejected a prosecutor's demand for records of his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the assault ...
6
Arizona sues Biden to keep school anti-mask rules
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sued the ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sued the Biden administration on Friday over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money ...
7
Phoenix police ID armed man shot and killed by ...
Around the Region
Phoenix police have identified a man ... Phoenix police have identified a man who officers shot and killed after he reached for a gun. Authorities say 37-year-old Dedrick Garcia was the ...
8
20 quilts made from clothes left on Arizona migrant ...
Around the Region
Twenty quilts stitched together with clothes ... Twenty quilts stitched together with clothes abandoned on Arizona's migrant trails will soon be displayed together for the first time at the Arizona History ...
9
Phoenix gets grant for stations along 5-mile streetcar route
Around the Region
The Phoenix Public Transit Department has ... The Phoenix Public Transit Department has received a $920,000 grant to manage the planning of 11 stations along a 5-mile (8-kilometer) streetcar route that ...