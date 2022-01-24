 'Antiques Roadshow' to film in Santa Fe on June 14 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Antiques Roadshow’ to film in Santa Fe on June 14

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Nicholas Lowry, a vintage-poster appraiser for “Antiques Roadshow,” takes a selfie with life-sized posters of the Lone Ranger and Tonto brought in by Tom, of Albuquerque. (Morgan Petroski/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico has made an impression on “Antiques Roadshow.”

The long-running PBS series, will return to New Mexico for its 27th season on June 14 in Santa Fe.

The production will visit Museum Hill in Santa Fe for the first time. Santa Fe was supposed to be a spot in 2020, but the pandemic shut down all productions.

It will mark the fourth time the series has been in New Mexico. Albuquerque was the sixth city ever visited for the series. New Mexico is also the site of one of the top “Antiques Roadshow” finds, when a guest brought in what turned out to be a Tang Dynasty Marble Lion in 2002.

The City Different will be one of five cities during the new season, which stops exclusively at distinctive, historic locations. The tour will also be visiting Nashville, Tennessee, Boise, Idaho, Woodside, California and Shelburne, Vermont.

“I can’t wait to resume our familiar appraisal-event production format this year and am most excited to interact with our fans on-set,” said Marsha Bemko, executive producer. “The magic of a ‘Roadshow’ event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we’re ready to discover New Mexico’s treasures during our day at Santa Fe’s Museum Hill.”

According to Bemko, production will follow all COVID-19 policies and appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.

At each appraisal event guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2022 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sweepstakes opened Monday, Jan. 24. To enter for a free pair of tickets, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 21, 11:59 p.m. PST. No purchase necessary, restrictions apply, must be 18, void where prohibited.

For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

 


