Man who died after fight at Tucson apartment complex is ID’d

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who died after a confrontation at a Tucson apartment complex last week has been identified, police said Monday.

They said 48-year-old Rafael Martinez was discovered in an apartment complex’s common area with obvious signs of trauma Friday.

Police said investigators believe Martinez had a fight with another person at the complex.

Martinez was taken to a Tucson hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said they don’t have any suspects yet in Martinez’s death.