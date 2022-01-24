 Man who died after fight at Tucson apartment complex is ID'd - Albuquerque Journal

Man who died after fight at Tucson apartment complex is ID’d

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who died after a confrontation at a Tucson apartment complex last week has been identified, police said Monday.

They said 48-year-old Rafael Martinez was discovered in an apartment complex’s common area with obvious signs of trauma Friday.

Police said investigators believe Martinez had a fight with another person at the complex.

Martinez was taken to a Tucson hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said they don’t have any suspects yet in Martinez’s death.


