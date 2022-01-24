West Mesa names former Lobo Landrick Brody football coach

High school football, Landrick Brody said, is the sport in its purest form.

On Monday, the former University of New Mexico Lobo became a high school head coach for the first time, as West Mesa announced his hiring.

“Honestly, man, I’ve always had that love for football, and I had an idea I wanted to go back and coach high school,” Brody, 41, said. “The West Mesa job opening got me to kind of follow that urge.”

Brody played at UNM from 2000-04 for coach Rocky Long, and was a fullback in the same backfield as star tailback DonTrell Moore.

Most recently, Brody, who is from Lancaster, Texas, was the offensive coordinator for the Indoor Football League franchise in Prescott Valley, Arizona; prior to that, he was the OC for the Duke City Gladiators.

He also played for the Gladiators from 2014-16 before segueing into coaching in 2017.

West Mesa is coming off a 3-6 season.

“Looking over the program, I truly believe it’s a young group of kids that has potential,” Brody said. “There are a lot of things we can use as building blocks going forward.”

Brody said one of the lessons he’s learned — including from his former coach with the Gladiators, Dominic Bramante — is laying the proper groundwork.

“My mantra is to compete, get them in a position where we can compete,” he said. “And something we’ve preached a lot about is culture. Culture wins a lot more football games than people are aware of. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking at implementing this coming year. … My biggest goal is to have these kids leave this program as better people, and being able to implement those life-learning techniques into this program.”

Brody said he would meet with his new team for the first time later this week.

He once was an assistant coach at Del Norte (under Chris Howe) between 2009 and 2011, so this is not his first high school coaching position.

Last year, he said, he assumed head coaching duties at Prescott Valley when Bramante contracted COVID-19.

Brody’s son, Elijah, played some quarterback for Cleveland last season. Landrick said he would probably talk to his son after the current basketball season about where he wants to continue to play football.