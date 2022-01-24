 Snow, cooler temps likely for NM this week - Albuquerque Journal

Snow, cooler temps likely for NM this week

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Joshua Temple and Becca Marshall of the “Grow the Growers” farmer training program prepare a parcel of land on Monday at the South Valley’s Gutiérrez Hubbell House for spring planting of radishes, onions and flowers. A cold front is expected to send temperatures plummeting across New Mexico this week, with the best chances for snow likely in the northern and east central parts of the state. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A cold front moving into New Mexico on Tuesday night is expected to send temperatures plummeting and increase snow chances, before the state warms up again toward the end of the week.

“Colorado is going to be getting the majority of the precipitation (Tuesday), but we will start to see parts of the Four Corners and northern New Mexico get in on that precipitation overnight,” said Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

Tuesday in Albuquerque is expected to reach 54 degrees.

Albuquerque has a 40% chance of precipitation on Tuesday. Rain is possible before 11 p.m., and then could change to a mix of rain and snow.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in the city on Tuesday night.

Peak snowfall from the storm is expected on Wednesday morning from 2 to 11 a.m.

Santa Fe could see a total of 1 to 2 inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. About 5 to 6 inches of snow is possible in Las Vegas over the two days.

Clines Corners, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari could see 2 to 3 inches.

Road travel could be difficult on Wednesday, including on Interstate 25 from Glorieta to Raton and Interstate 40 from Clines Corners to Tucumcari.

“If you do have to get out, make sure people know where you’re going, check the forecast, and have emergency supplies,” Overpeck said.

Albuquerque will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday morning, with a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m.

The city is expected to have a low of 28 degrees and a high of 45. Wednesday afternoon should be sunny.

New Mexico’s precipitation chances should drop off sharply on Thursday.

Albuquerque has a forecasted high of 46 degrees on both Thursday and Friday.

“Cold temperatures (will remain) up in the mountains and the higher terrain, so we’ll be able to hold on to any snowfall there,” Overpeck said. “Most areas may be trending up a little more as we get into the weekend.”

The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny in Albuquerque, with high temperatures of 50 degrees on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


