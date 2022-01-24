 APS amends fan policy to allow some fans at events starting Wednesday - Albuquerque Journal

APS amends fan policy to allow some fans at events starting Wednesday

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools amended its fan policy Monday for indoor sporting events.

Starting Wednesday, and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 1, APS basketball and wrestling athletes will be allowed two fans per game or event.

Last week, APS had announced that all fans would be banned for at least a two-week period, ending Feb. 2.

The district will re-evaluate again early next week before deciding how to proceed Feb. 2 and beyond. District athletic director Adrian Ortega said the district hopes it can return to regular-size crowds for basketball and wrestling starting the middle of next week.

Athletes will be required to submit two names to their coach.

For basketball, a limited number of fans will be admitted for C-Team games. Following the game, the gym will be cleared in order to let JV fans in. And that procedure will be repeated prior to the varsity contests.

APS’ updated temporary policy will largely mirror that of Belen, which recently implemented a nearly identical revision.

Monday’s announcement means that at least some fans will be able to attend this weekend’s Albuquerque Metro Wrestling Championships, which are at West Mesa. That event begins on Friday.

The rapidly-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 was what originally led APS last week to place a ban on fans for two weeks at its sporting events and activities.

Eldorado, with over 5% of its student body having tested positive — 5% was the threshold for banning fans — already had been prohibited from having fans even before APS’ district-wide decision last week.

But Eldorado was proceeding to admit fans on a limited basis along with the district’s other 12 high schools, athletic director Roy Sanchez said Monday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APS amends fan policy to allow some fans at ...
High School
Albuquerque Public Schools amended its fan ... Albuquerque Public Schools amended its fan policy Monday for indoor sporting events. Starting Wednesday, and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 1, APS basketball and wrestling ...
2
West Mesa names former Lobo Landrick Brody football coach
High School
High school football, Landrick Brody said, ... High school football, Landrick Brody said, is the sport in its purest form. On Monday, the former University of New Mexico Lobo became a ...
3
Prep basketball: Highland edges Belen in OT
Boys' Basketball
It's all about the view, Justin ... It's all about the view, Justin Woody said. At halftime Friday night, the view from inside Highland High School's locker room was discouraging. Visiting ...
4
Del Norte hoops star Douma-Sanchez returns after ACL tear
Boys' Basketball
BERNALILLO – Basketball coaches ... BERNALILLO – Basketball coaches are fond of dividing a season into thirds.The ...
5
Girls Basketball: Sandia falls before APS fan ban begins
Girls' Basketball
On the final evening before the ... On the final evening before the Albuquerque Public Schools' minimum two-week fan ban is implemented, Farmington remained one of two undefeated teams in Class ...
6
Over COVID concerns, APS to ban fans from athletic ...
Boys' Basketball
In deference to the rampaging omicron ... In deference to the rampaging omicron variant of COVID-19, Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday announced that it is banning fans from high school sporting ...
7
Aaliyah Vigil dealing with loss of father, and stolen ...
High School
When somebody recently made off with ... When somebody recently made off with Aaliyah Vigil's bat bag, they took more than just some softball equipment. They stole her memories, as well. ...
8
Prep wrestling: Johnson now can shoulder the load for ...
Featured Sports
California transplant Dezi Johnson of Volcano ... California transplant Dezi Johnson of Volcano Vista thought his wrestling career was over in the spring when he couldn't get his right shoulder to ...
9
Boys prep hoops: Johnson sparks Sandia past Cleveland
Boys' Basketball
Two teams going in opposite directions ... Two teams going in opposite directions met for the first time in more than three years, and Sandia's 6-foot-6 center, Sean Johnson, was more ...