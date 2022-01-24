APS amends fan policy to allow some fans at events starting Wednesday

Albuquerque Public Schools amended its fan policy Monday for indoor sporting events.

Starting Wednesday, and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 1, APS basketball and wrestling athletes will be allowed two fans per game or event.

Last week, APS had announced that all fans would be banned for at least a two-week period, ending Feb. 2.

The district will re-evaluate again early next week before deciding how to proceed Feb. 2 and beyond. District athletic director Adrian Ortega said the district hopes it can return to regular-size crowds for basketball and wrestling starting the middle of next week.

Athletes will be required to submit two names to their coach.

For basketball, a limited number of fans will be admitted for C-Team games. Following the game, the gym will be cleared in order to let JV fans in. And that procedure will be repeated prior to the varsity contests.

APS’ updated temporary policy will largely mirror that of Belen, which recently implemented a nearly identical revision.

Monday’s announcement means that at least some fans will be able to attend this weekend’s Albuquerque Metro Wrestling Championships, which are at West Mesa. That event begins on Friday.

The rapidly-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 was what originally led APS last week to place a ban on fans for two weeks at its sporting events and activities.

Eldorado, with over 5% of its student body having tested positive — 5% was the threshold for banning fans — already had been prohibited from having fans even before APS’ district-wide decision last week.

But Eldorado was proceeding to admit fans on a limited basis along with the district’s other 12 high schools, athletic director Roy Sanchez said Monday.