NM reports nearly 15,000 cases, 33 deaths

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A worker provides a test at Albuquerque Public School’s Berna Facio Professional Development Center. COVID-19 testing at the APS site is available for district employees, substitutes and students. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico reported nearly 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 33 additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 6,292 since the onset of the pandemic.

The magnitude of new cases was down a bit compared to what the state was reporting last week. The state set records for the number of new COVID cases on three consecutive days to end last week, including two days that surpassed 6,000 new cases per day.

Of the 14,898 cases reported Monday, which included cases found over the weekend, 4,150 were in Bernalillo County.

Those who died ranged in age from their 30s to 80s. The Department of Health reported last week that about 89% of all those who have died in the last year were not vaccinated.

There were 639 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state on Monday. There were 633 COVID patients hospitalized on Friday.

The positivity rate in New Mexico has remained high, with a little more than 30% of all COVID tests coming back positive.

A spokeswoman for the Health Department said the state is aware of issues some people have had with securing COVID test. Some testing companies, like Curative and Vault, are experiencing delays because of demand, and it can be difficult to find pharmacies with the at-home rapid tests in stock, said Katy Diffendorfer, a DOH spokeswoman.

She said the state does plan to hold a testing event at EXPO New Mexico on Thursday.

Monica Armenta, a spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools, said the state’s largest school district is continuing a “test to stay” program that allows fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated students to remain in school after being exposed to COVID so long as they test negative in the days that follow.

She said starting Feb. 4, employees who are unvaccinated or haven’t received a booster shot will have to participate in the test to stay program as well as surveillance testing.


