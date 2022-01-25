Debate over pretrial detention heats up at Roundhouse

SANTA FE — As family members of crime victims watched closely, a debate over the root cause of Albuquerque’s recent violent crime uptick — and possible solutions to it — took center stage at the Roundhouse on Monday.

Much of the testy back-and-forth centered on a high-profile proposal to make it easier to keep New Mexico defendants accused of violent crimes in jail pending trial, which was added to the agenda of the 30-day session legislative session by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A House committee spent roughly an hour debating the bill Monday before holding it over for further scrutiny and a vote, while a separate Senate committee heard conflicting accounts about crime-related data and its implications.

Specifically, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said a legislative report that found higher arrest and conviction rates would do more to address crime rates than holding more defendants in jail until trial inaccurate. He also said the report was based on a misunderstanding of the criminal justice system.

But critics of the pretrial detention proposal pushed back, with Kim Chavez-Cook of the Law Offices of the Public Defender saying it would lead to overcrowding at jails, some of which are already dealing with staffing shortages and other pandemic-related issues.

“This bill would actually prevent very few crimes from happening,” she said.

Legislators also waded into the debate, which provided a sneak peak of the battle lines forming at the state Capitol.

Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, who works as a legal malpractice attorney, described the bill as a “hot mess” and said it would be difficult for judges to implement.

“I fundamentally do not understand this bill,” Ely said.

But Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, said it’s time for legislators to acknowledge the 2016 constitutional amendment that eliminated New Mexico’s cash bond system and replaced it with a new system allowing judges to order that defendants be held behind bars until trial was a mistake.

“There are parts of Albuquerque that I won’t go into,”said Moores, a former offensive lineman on the University of New Mexico football team.

The proposed pretrial detention bill backed by the governor, House Bill 5, is sponsored by Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, and four other lawmakers, three of them from New Mexico’s most populous city.

It would make defendants charged with certain violent crimes — including murder, child abuse and assault on a peace officer — have to convince a judge why they should not be held in jail until trial.

Under current law, it’s up to prosecutors to file a motion and show evidence why such defendants should be held behind bars until their trial date.

A Legislative Finance Committee analysis of the bill suggests the proposed change could lead to 1,262 additional defendants being held until trial per year, with an estimated cost to county jails of $13.8 million annually.

But there would be benefits too, as detaining those defendants could lower the statewide violent crime rate by 1.4% and prevent an estimated 190 crimes per year, including one homicide, according to the analysis.

The bill is part of a package of “tough on crime” bills pushed by Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for re-election this year. Top Albuquerque city and law enforcement officials are backing the effort.

Prosecutors from other parts of New Mexico are supporting the proposal too, with Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce saying crime rates are causing concern around the state

“This is not just an Albuquerque problem — this is a statewide problem,” she said.

Several family members of crime victims also testified during Monday’s meeting of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee and watched from a public gallery as the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on the issue later in the day.

Some expressed frustration at what they described as rampant violence in Albuquerque, including Erika Walker, whose son Lorenzo “Lolo” Romero was killed during a Halloween house party last year.

“I feel like these criminals have more rights than law-abiding citizens,” Walker told House committee members.

While no votes were taken Monday, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said there were no quick legislative fixes to Albuquerque’s record-high homicide rate of 2021 and urged members of the state’s judicial system to minimize finger-pointing.

He also said the issue has become highly politicized.

“It’s certainly not as simple as locking more people up to solve crime around the state and in Albuquerque,” Cervantes, who is the Senate Judiciary Committee’s chairman.