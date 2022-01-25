 Editorial: Senate should stream Committees' Committee - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Senate should stream Committees’ Committee

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

State Sen. Mimi Stewart is an experienced lawmaker. The retired educator has been House Education Committee chair and Senate majority whip and is now president pro tem of the Senate. It’s unfortunate all that experience doesn’t have her championing good and open government.

In her current Senate leadership role, Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is chair of the Senate Committees’ Committee, which has the hefty task of determining the leadership and membership of Senate standing committees. In 30-day sessions, the Committees’ Committee also determines whether a bill falls into one of the legal categories allowing lawmakers to take it up. The group’s workload of late has been about 40 bills a day.

The House Rules and Order of Business Committee, which does similar work, streams its meetings online to make them more accessible. The N.M. Foundation for Open Government has called on the Senate Committees’ Committee to as well.

But Stewart’s response was “the public isn’t going to want to listen to this. It’s boring legal standards we’re talking about, and we’re not talking about them very much.”

Respectfully, it’s not her call to determine what the public wants and doesn’t want to hear. This is the people’s business, and the people should get to decide what they want to listen to. All NMFOG is asking is to turn on the camera and mic and stream the hearings.

Stewart says she has improved transparency by moving Committees’ Committee hearings from the Senate lounge to a regular committee room. OK, but the Committees’ Committee still doesn’t publish daily agendas or make it easy for New Mexicans outside Santa Fe to watch it in action. The ongoing pandemic dragged most of us into the live-stream generation; Stewart should join us there.

The Senate leader’s cavalier pooh-poohing of public interest in her committee’s work is unworthy of someone in her post. How our government works is important, and we shouldn’t have to remind her and her colleagues they work for us — the residents of New Mexico, who have every right to be an informed citizenry.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: Warming station a way station to a better ...
Editorials
Something divine is going on in ... Something divine is going on in Albuquerque's International District.
2
Editorial: 'Substitute' solution National Guard, state workers innovative idea
Editorials
The governor deserves credit for thinking ... The governor deserves credit for thinking outside the box when it comes to staffing up our K-12 clas ...
3
Editorial: Study paves way for more NM wildlife crossings
Editorials
Kudos to N.M. wildlife and transportation ... Kudos to N.M. wildlife and transportation officials for converting a sizable data-gathering project ...
4
Editorial: APS should learn it's not above open records ...
Editorials
APS should learn it's not above ... APS should learn it's not above open records law
5
Editorial: Dow backed ethics commission - until it investigated ...
Editorials
Shortly after taking office in 2017, ... Shortly after taking office in 2017, state Rep. Rebecca Dow joined other House members in a 66-0 vot ...
6
Editorial: Game Commission should serve public, not be rubber ...
Editorials
The New Mexico Supreme Court is ... The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to decide, once and for all, whether a 2017 state wildlife ...
7
Editorial: Tax cut and DOJ plans have merit; but ...
Editorials
Lewis' proposed ordinance would strike existing ... Lewis' proposed ordinance would strike existing mayoral authority to order the closure of ...
8
Editorial: MLK was more than his famous 'Dream' speech
Editorials
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was ... Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a master of the soaring rhetoric of the conscience. His most thought- ...
9
Editorial: Governor, lawmakers have opportunity to join forces and ...
Editorials
There's not a lot of talk ... There's not a lot of talk in Santa Fe these days about expunging criminal records. Or legalizi ...