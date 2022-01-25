 College Football Notes: ENMU extends Hiatt for 2 years - Albuquerque Journal

College Football Notes: ENMU extends Hiatt for 2 years

By Journal Staff and Wires

Tye Hiatt

Eastern New Mexico University football coach Tye Hiatt, who was hired in April of 2021, received a two-year extension that pays $100,000 per year, ENMU announced on Monday.

Hiatt, who went 4-7 with the Greyhounds in his first season, led ENMU to wins over Adams State, Lincoln, Western New Mexico and North American. Prior to ENMU, Hiatt was the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia.

“Our coaching staff will continue to work day and night to build upon the great tradition of Greyhound Football,” Hiatt said in a press release. “With signing day approaching and winter workouts underway, our team is anxious to get back on the field.”

The Greyhounds are expected to announce their incoming signing class on Feb. 2 and will begin spring practices on March 30.

“Coach Hiatt has done nothing but impress us with his class, dedication, and expertise,” ENMU athletic director Dr. Paul Weir said in a press release. “Greyhound Football is synonymous with the brand of our great institution and it is our duty to represent it with the upmost of success. This new contract is a symbol of our belief in him. We look forward to watching him build our football program while in turn providing him with the resources and tools to make that happen.”

NEW MEXICO STATE: NMSU announced its 2022 football schedule on Monday, the first under new head coach Jerry Kill.

The Aggies will play the team’s highest total of home games (six) since 2014 as well as road dates with three Power Five opponents.

They’ll play hosts to rival New Mexico on Oct. 15.

NMSU will receive a $1.4 million guarantee for a game at Wisconsin (Sept. 17) and $1.6 million from Missouri (Nov. 19). The Aggies’ road game at Kill’s former school, Minnesota (Sept. 1), is a return game from 2013 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Aggie Memorial Stadium will serve as the site of Kill’s inaugural game as New Mexico State’s head coach against Nevada for a week zero matchup on Aug. 27.

NMMI: New Mexico Military Institute’s 6-foot-3, 300-pound freshman offensive lineman Joe Ta’ase has committed to play for Louisiana Tech, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Ta’ase, from Melbourne, Australia, helped NMMI to its first National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship last month.

He was named to the NJCAA Division I All-America Second Team.

UNM OFFER: Volcano Vista High senior linebacker Tyler Martinez has received a preferred walk-on offer to play at the University of New Mexico, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Martinez, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, was named the 6A Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Journal’s All-Metro first team. He finished with 145 tackles, including seven sacks and two caused fumbles for the Hawks.


