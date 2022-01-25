APD investigating homicide at massage parlor

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another at Wonderful Massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting happened at the massage parlor on Menaul and Alvarado NE.

“One individual received an unsurvivable injury and succumbed on scene,” he wrote in an email. “Another individual was transported to (the University of New Mexico Hospital).”

DeAguero did not provide any other information.