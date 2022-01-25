 APD investigating homicide at massage parlor - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide at massage parlor

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate a shooting that killed one, injured another Monday night. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another at Wonderful Massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting happened at the massage parlor on Menaul and Alvarado NE.

“One individual received an unsurvivable injury and succumbed on scene,” he wrote in an email. “Another individual was transported to (the University of New Mexico Hospital).”

DeAguero did not provide any other information.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD makes arrest in weekend homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives have arrested a 21-year-old ... Homicide detectives have arrested a 21-year-old suspected of shooting a man he found in his ex-girlfriend's bedroom Saturday morning. Fransisco Espinoza Almeida Jr. was ...
2
APD investigating homicide at massage parlor
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting ... Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another at Wonderful Massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
3
DA hits back at report on crime, bail reform
ABQnews Seeker
Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez ... Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is firing back after Legislative Finance Committee analysts released a report last week that found an 'accountability gap' ...
4
Nurses at MDC raise concerns over low health care ...
ABQnews Seeker
There was no on-site medical director ... There was no on-site medical director and no doctor at the county jail and whole shifts went by without a mental health worker in ...
5
Sunport remodel bringing after-checkpoint food court
ABQnews Seeker
The walk to security will be ... The walk to security will be a little shorter, and food choices on the other side may be a little more diverse following a ...
6
Debate over pretrial detention heats up at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
As family members of crime victims ... As family members of crime victims watched closely, a debate over the root cause of Albuquerque's recent violent crime uptick — and possible solutions ...
7
NM reports nearly 15,000 cases, 33 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported nearly 15,000 confirmed ... New Mexico reported nearly 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 33 additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 6,292 since the onset of ...
8
Lujan Grisham sends excess campaign donation to state fund
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign has paid $4,200 to a state election fund after receiving a $25,000 contribution that exceeded the limit allowed ...
9
State lawmakers propose taxing Virgin Galactic tickets
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico taxpayers have invested millions ... New Mexico taxpayers have invested millions for the construction and operation of its commercial spaceport, for which the state has been promised returns in ...