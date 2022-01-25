APD makes arrest in weekend homicide

Homicide detectives have arrested a 21-year-old suspected of shooting a man he found in his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom Saturday morning.

Fransisco Espinoza Almeida Jr. was taken into custody in Northern New Mexico by New Mexico State Police Monday afternoon and then brought to Albuquerque, according to an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman. He is charged with murder. The complaint refers to him as “Espinoza.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, a woman called 911 Saturday morning to say her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Espinoza, had killed someone at her home on Sunset Garden SW, near Old Coors. When officers arrived they found Allen Sandoval dead in the back bedroom. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and arms.

Espinoza’s ex-girlfriend told detectives that the two had dated for about two years but recently broke up. She said she had met up with Sandoval the previously night and he spent the night at the house she shared with her mother.

The ex-girlfriend said between 9 and 10 a.m. she heard a commotion and Espinoza yelling for her. She went out of the bedroom and tried to keep him from entering but he pushed past her, according to the complaint.

“(The ex-girlfriend) observed Mr. Espinoza produce a black ‘sig’ handgun from his waistband and saw Mr. Espinoza chamber a round into the gun,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Mr. Espinoza pointed the handgun at Mr. Sandoval. Mr. Sandoval raised a sheet over his head, and Mr. Espinoza began shooting the gun at Mr. Sandoval.”