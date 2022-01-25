 Sandia workers honored by Society of Women Engineers - Albuquerque Journal

Sandia workers honored by Society of Women Engineers

By Journal Staff Report

Four Sandia National Laboratories employees have been recognized by the Society of Women Engineers for their professional excellence, leadership and support of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The society has sought to support women in achieving their full potential in careers for more than 70 years, according to a news release.

The award winners, Laura Biedermann, Annie Dallman, Erica Douglas and Chris LaFleur, were recognized this past fall during the society’s annual conference held in a hybrid format.

bright spotBiedermann, a physicist, received the society’s Spark Award for her work co-founding the PI Workshop in 2013 and co-creating Sandia’s Peer Mentoring Steering Committee in 2016.

Dallman, a mechanical engineer, received the Distinguished New Engineer Award for her technical performance and contributions to several fields, and her leadership.

Douglas, a manager at the labs, received the Emerging Leader Award for her engineering work and outstanding leadership.

LaFleur, a fire protection engineer, received an Advocating for Women in Engineering Award for her service as chair of the Sandia Pride Alliance Network, according to the release.


