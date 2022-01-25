Wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer who was initially not expected to live after being seriously wounded in a Dec. 14 shooting has been released from a hospital and been taken to another medical facility for rehabilitation from his injuries, the Police Department said.

Officer Tyler Moldovan was released Monday from St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a department spokeswoman.

Moldovan was shot at least eight times, including once in the head, as officers searched for a man seen running from a car that had reportedly been driven erratically.

Police said in a probable-cause statement filed the day of the shooting that Moldovan was on life support and not expected to live.

On Jan. 11, Moldovan’s family said in a statement that he had suffered “extensive neurologic injuries” but that his condition has improved and that he was able to recognize people around him.

An ex-convict charged in the shooting, Essa Williams, has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed pending trial on multiple charges.

“The Moldovan family appreciates everyone’s support. However, they are requesting privacy at this time,” Justus said Monday in the brief statement announcing Moldovan’s release from the hospital.