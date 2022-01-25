 Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit - Albuquerque Journal

Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit

By Patrick Whittle / Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare species of eagle that has thrilled bird lovers and baffled scientists since arriving in Maine last month might not be in a hurry to leave.

The Steller’s sea eagle arrived in Maine in late December after a brief stop in Massachusetts more than a month ago. It has stuck to Maine’s middle coast, eating fish and ducks and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the world.

The sea eagle numbers only a few thousand worldwide and is native to northeastern Asia, including Russia and Japan, and has wingspans of up to 8 feet (2.4 meters). The bird is far off course, and it’s still unclear why it came here at all, said Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist at Maine Audubon.

But the bird doesn’t appear to be in any kind of danger, Hitchcox said. It has an ample food supply and is living in habitat that is similar enough to its native range, he said. It’s possible it could eventually return to its home range, but for now it’s comfortable in Maine, Hitchcox said.

“This one is so far off course, it’s just purely speculation to say it could go back and then return. There is no reason it couldn’t make its way back to Japan or Russia,” he said. “It seems to be doing OK.”

It’s not uncommon for vagrant bird species to return year after year to places far from their typical range. A single red-billed tropicbird, a species commonly seen in the Caribbean and tropical oceans, has been seen off Maine in the summer for years. Birders affectionately call it “Troppy.”

Maine’s lone Steller’s sea eagle is an adult, and its sex is not confirmed. It is sometimes seen around bald eagles, dwarfing the national symbol. The Steller’s, named for German naturalist Georg Wilhelm Steller, is one of the largest eagles in the world, often weighing 13 to 20 pounds (6 to 9 kilograms) — twice as much as a bald eagle.

The bird drew dozens of onlookers to Reid State Park in Georgetown when it was first seen in Maine, and birdwatchers have continued to come to the state for weeks with no sign of stopping.

Allison Black, a birder from Connecticut, made the four-hour drive to see the bird Monday. Many bird fans are relying on websites and social media channels set up to help people track the eagle.

“I took my mom with me, too, who isn’t a birder, but heard the story about the eagle and wanted to see it. We actually tried to see it back in December when it was in Massachusetts, but missed it by 10 minutes. That hurt,” she said. “I saw in the alerts that it flew not too long after we left, so I’m thankful we were at the right place at the right time to finally see it!”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pretrial detention bill debate takes stage
ABQnews Seeker
Violent crime in ABQ prompts gov. ... Violent crime in ABQ prompts gov. to back proposal
2
Nurses at MDC raise concerns over low health care ...
ABQnews Seeker
A nurse who has since left ... A nurse who has since left her job said, 'In my experience, what is occurring now is the worst medical care has e
3
Sunport overhaul will bring refreshed food, retail area
ABQnews Seeker
The walk to security will be ... The walk to security will be a little shorter, and food choices on the other side may be a little more diverse following a ...
4
Popular immersive van Gogh exhibit headed to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” ... “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” to open in Sawmill District in March
5
DA hits back at report on crime, bail reform
ABQnews Seeker
Claims warnings of a 'revolving door' ... Claims warnings of a 'revolving door' for violent criminals ignored
6
NM reports nearly 15,000 new cases and 33 deaths ...
ABQnews Seeker
Positivity rate remains high, with just ... Positivity rate remains high, with just over 30% of all COVID tests coming back positive
7
APD investigating homicide at massage parlor
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting ... Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another at Wonderful Massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
8
Man sentenced to 6 years for burying the bodies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three other men alleged to have ... Three other men alleged to have killed the teens are scheduled to stand trial in
9
Rain, snow, cooler temps likely for New Mexico this ...
ABQnews Seeker
The weekend is expected to be ... The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny, with high temps of 50-52 degrees
10
Governor sends $4,200 excess campaign donation to state fund
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham is up for reelection ... Lujan Grisham is up for reelection this fall; GOP will pick nominee in June 7 primary