Governor begins aggressive push on hydrogen bill

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Claudia Diaz cleans up after COVID testing in the Rotunda at the Capitol. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The battle over building a hydrogen economy in New Mexico officially began Monday, after two House representatives filed a new Hydrogen Hub Development Act for discussion in the current legislative session.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom – a Gallup Democrat who chairs the Legislative Finance Committee – and Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, are sponsoring the bill, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing as “priority” legislation. The act would authorize a slate of new tax breaks and other incentives for industry to develop hydrogen production and distribution facilities across New Mexico, and to build a robust market for local and regional hydrogen consumption.

It would particularly reward efforts to build new “hydrogen hubs” around the state, where public and private entities could form partnerships to become eligible for state-sponsored loans and grants. Those partnerships would be expected to build out hydrogen infrastructure in the hubs, potentially converting them into industrial parks where companies that consume or market hydrogen-based products and services can also co-locate.

Supporters say building a local hydrogen economy is critical to accelerate state efforts to lower or eliminate carbon emissions, because hydrogen is a relatively clean-burning fuel that doesn’t emit carbon dioxide. It could help decarbonize everything from electric generation and long-haul trucking to heavy manufacturing operations and the heating and cooling of homes and buildings, Lujan Grisham and other state officials said Tuesday in a news release announcing the bill’s introduction in the session.

“By incentivizing clean hydrogen development through this legislation, we are steering this emerging industry toward a lower-carbon future,” the governor said in a statement. “This is New Mexico’s chance to reap the vast economic and environmental benefits of clean hydrogen, and I urge legislators to think boldly and support the Hydrogen Hub Development Act.”

But the bill could face intense opposition in the Legislature, where a broad coalition of environmental groups will lobby against the legislation, and where many legislators remain skeptical of the real benefits offered by hydrogen. Opponents say large-scale hydrogen production would actually do little to lower carbon emissions, and may even worsen them, because today’s hydrogen is made with natural gas, and a huge amount of carbon is emitted in the process.

This story will be updated.


