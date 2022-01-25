Urban Hotdog Company to be featured on Cooking Channel series

Matthew Bernabe is no stranger to making waves.

When he opened Urban Hotdog Company nearly a decade ago, he gained local recognition for his twists on a timeless favorite.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, Bernabe and Urban Hotdog Company will take the national stage as its part of the Cooking Channel series, “Food Paradise.”

The episode is called, “Retro Remix” and features food where everything old is new again as classic comfort food favorites become unique mashups like spaghetti grilled cheese, crab Rangoon french fries, barbacoa stroganoff, chicken and waffle doughnuts, a meatball burrito and unique hot dogs.

Bernabe says the series reached out to him.

“Their process includes looking for fun and exciting restaurants that are doing different things,” he says. “Then they asked if I would be interested in being in ‘Food Paradise.’ Coming out of the pandemic, I take very opportunity that I can.”

Bernabe’s mission with the company is to change people’s minds about hot dogs.

The production set up in August and filmed at the location, which is located at 10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Suite 400 H.

“New Mexico has some of the best food,” he says. “Having this opportunity helps raise the awareness of our culinary economy. When you think of foodie cities, Albuquerque isn’t on that list. We have had a lot of Albuquerque restaurants featured on shows like this. It’s always great to be a part of a growing industry.”

Bernabe credits the success of Urban Hotdog Company to the local community supporting his wild dream.

“The awesome thing about the hot dog is that it can be anything you imagine,” he says. “It’s an easy grab and go meal. You can take it anywhere.”

Bernabe hopes that audiences across the country will be able to see that New Mexico is also a great place for food.

“Of course, we have some items on the menu with a New Mexico flair,” he says. “You’ll have to watch and see which ones are featured.”