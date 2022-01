Detectives released the name of a teenage boy who was found shot to death Sunday morning in a field on the West Side.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the death of Thomas Nunn is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a body in a field west of Shana and Gun Club SW. Nunn was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.