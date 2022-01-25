 Albuquerque issues dust alert as storm moves in - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque issues dust alert as storm moves in

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The City of Albuquerque has issued an air quality health alert for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to blowing dust. 

The Environmental Health Department warns Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions to limit outdoor activity. 

The alert goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and expires at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Albuquerque could see wind gusts Tuesday night of 45 to 50 miles per hour. Gusts of up to 45 mph are possible in Santa Fe. 

A winter storm is expected to expand into northern and central New Mexico on Tuesday night. 

Snow-covered roads and wind gusts could make travel difficult on 1-25 in the areas of Glorieta Pass, Las Vegas to Raton, and Raton Pass.

Roads may be slick on I-40 from Albuquerque to Santa Rosa. 


