 US Rep. Cuellar: 'No wrongdoing on my part' after FBI search - Albuquerque Journal

US Rep. Cuellar: ‘No wrongdoing on my part’ after FBI search

By Associated Press

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in ‘no wrongdoing’ after FBI agents last week searched near the Texas congressman’s home.

Cuellar hasn’t been charged with a crime and the bureau has said nothing about the scope of its investigation since agents were photographed near his home in Laredo on Jan. 19. The nine-term congressman said in the video posted by his campaign that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement but provided no details.

“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said. “As an attorney, I know first hand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy.”

He went on to remind voters that he was still running for reelection in his border district ahead of a rematch in Texas’ March 1 primary elections against Jessica Cisneros, a onetime intern in Cuellar’s office who came within 4 points of beating him in 2020.

Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and was outspoken in blaming national Democrats’ move to the left during the 2020 campaign on issues like health care and the environment as contributing to some disappointing losses in the House.


