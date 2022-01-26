NM reports 3,354 new cases, 25 deaths

New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which marks a downturn from last week when the state set records with more than 6,000 cases on consecutive days.

The state also announced 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 6,317 since the start of the pandemic — which is about the same as the population of Taos or Aztec.

The deaths included a Bernalillo County man in his 20s and three men in the 30s. The Department of Health has reported that in the last year nearly 90% of the people who died weren’t vaccinated.

The state’s test positivity for the last week is at 30%, and health officials have acknowledged that it can be difficult to find a COVID test. Bernalillo County announced Tuesday that it would be distributing free COVID tests at sites around the county beginning Wednesday.

New Mexico is amid a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant. State health officials last week said they were hopeful the wave might be cresting and cases would fall by the end of this week or early next month.

Though New Mexico has been seeing a high number of new cases, deaths haven’t been following the same trend, which local health officials has said is preliminary evidence that the new variant isn’t as lethal as prior versions.

There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations; 678 people were hospitalized with COVID throughout the state on Tuesday, up from 639 the day before.

Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, has seen a high number of cases in recent days. The county accounted for 864 of the new cases reported Tuesday. In the last week, Bernalillo County has had 14,889 confirmed cases and 41 deaths, according to the CDC’s website.

On Tuesday, the county announced that it had received 30,000 COVID tests that are available for free for local residents.

Tom Thorpe, a county spokesman, said the tests are intended to be for folks who live in zip codes with a high number of cases and high vulnerability, based a on certain measures. The zip codes cover much of Downtown, Old Town, the South Valley, the International District, the West Side and Southeast Albuquerque.

Thorpe said the county will be giving out test kits in sets of four per household and they won’t be checking addresses.

Here’s a list of locations to pick up a COVID test on Monday through Friday: