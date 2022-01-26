 NM reports 3,354 new cases, 25 deaths - Albuquerque Journal

NM reports 3,354 new cases, 25 deaths

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Presbyterian Hospital staffers enter a triage tent set up outside the hospital. New Mexico reported 25 additional deaths on Jan. 25. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which marks a downturn from last week when the state set records with more than 6,000 cases on consecutive days.

The state also announced 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 6,317 since the start of the pandemic — which is about the same as the population of Taos or Aztec.

The deaths included a Bernalillo County man in his 20s and three men in the 30s. The Department of Health has reported that in the last year nearly 90% of the people who died weren’t vaccinated.

The state’s test positivity for the last week is at 30%, and health officials have acknowledged that it can be difficult to find a COVID test. Bernalillo County announced Tuesday that it would be distributing free COVID tests at sites around the county beginning Wednesday.

New Mexico is amid a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant. State health officials last week said they were hopeful the wave might be cresting and cases would fall by the end of this week or early next month.

Though New Mexico has been seeing a high number of new cases, deaths haven’t been following the same trend, which local health officials has said is preliminary evidence that the new variant isn’t as lethal as prior versions.

There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations; 678 people were hospitalized with COVID throughout the state on Tuesday, up from 639 the day before.

Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, has seen a high number of cases in recent days. The county accounted for 864 of the new cases reported Tuesday. In the last week, Bernalillo County has had 14,889 confirmed cases and 41 deaths, according to the CDC’s website.

On Tuesday, the county announced that it had received 30,000 COVID tests that are available for free for local residents.

Tom Thorpe, a county spokesman, said the tests are intended to be for folks who live in zip codes with a high number of cases and high vulnerability, based a on certain measures. The zip codes cover much of Downtown, Old Town, the South Valley, the International District, the West Side and Southeast Albuquerque.

Thorpe said the county will be giving out test kits in sets of four per household and they won’t be checking addresses.

Here’s a list of locations to pick up a COVID test on Monday through Friday:

  •  Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Road SW, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  •  Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity Ave. SE, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center, 2008 Larrazolo Road SW, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Pajarito Mesa Community Building, 9550 Pajarito Road SW, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Gutierrez-Hubbell House, 6029 Isleta Blvd. SW, 10 a.m. – Noon.
  • Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, 5901 Zuni SE, 1 – 7 p.m.
  • Bernalillo County Department of Housing, Bernalillo County Midtown Public Health Office, 2400 Wellesley Drive NE, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Casa del Rey, 2500 Corona Drive NW, 505-342-2272
  • Casa de Salud, 1608 Isleta Blvd. SW, 505-907-8311
  • Rio Bravo Senior Center, 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW, 505-873-6647

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM reports 3,354 new cases, 25 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which marks a downturn from last week when the state set records with more than ...
2
More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and ...
3
New Mexico lawmakers propose $1 million for 'baby boxes'
ABQnews Seeker
Two lawmakers are proposing funding 'baby ... Two lawmakers are proposing funding 'baby boxes' in each of New Mexico's 33 counties in an effort to increase options for parents who want ...
4
Albuquerque issues dust alert as storm moves in
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque has issued ... The City of Albuquerque has issued an air quality health alert for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to blowing dust.  The Environmental Health ...
5
BCSO IDs 16-year-old as recent homicide victim
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the name of a ... Detectives released the name of a teenage boy who was found shot to death Sunday morning in a field on the West Side. Bernalillo ...
6
Governor begins aggressive push on hydrogen bill
ABQnews Seeker
The battle over building a hydrogen ... The battle over building a hydrogen economy in New Mexico officially began Monday, after two House r ...
7
Popular immersive van Gogh exhibit headed to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” ... “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” to open in Sawmill District in March
8
Fresno State another tall order as Lobos return to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State brings its potential future ... Fresno State brings its potential future NBA center into the Pit on Tuesday as the UNM Lobos look for MWC win No. 1 this ...
9
Sunport overhaul will bring refreshed food, retail area
ABQnews Seeker
Keller: Biggest renovation in 30 years ... Keller: Biggest renovation in 30 years set to begin early next year https://www.abqjournal.com/2464073/sunport-remodel-bringing-after-checkpoint-food-court.html Sunport overhaul will bring