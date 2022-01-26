 Petroglyphs near Santa Fe vandalized - Albuquerque Journal

Petroglyphs near Santa Fe vandalized

By Andy Stiny and Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writers

Some of the Puebloan petroglyphs at the La Cieneguilla site southwest of Santa Fe date back 8,000 years. The Bureau of Land Management is investigating graffiti vandalism of 10 petroglyphs at the site.(Courtesy Bureau of Land Management)

SANTA FE — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating graffiti vandalism at a site near Santa Fe with petroglyphs that date back 8,000 years.

The federal agency believes the vandalism at the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs occurred on Jan. 17 or 18.

At least 10 petroglyphs created by Keresan-speaking Puebloan people were defaced with graffiti of swastikas and human anatomy.

Pamela Mathis, BLM Taos Field Office manager, called the damage “egregious, outrageous and appalling.”

“It’s disrespectful to the heritage of New Mexico, and disrespectful to our future generations,” Mathis said. “We’re charged with protecting these sites so that future generations can learn their cultural history, and each time one of these events happens, it chips away at that.”

The BLM manages the site west of the Santa Fe Regional Airport as an Area of Critical Environment Concern.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating graffiti damage to petroglyph panels at the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs site southwest of Santa Fe. (Courtesy Bureau of Land Management)

Hikers at the La Cieneguilla Recreation Area on Tuesday expressed disgust and disappointment at the vandalism.

Jose L. Villegas, Sr., who lives near the site, is a member of the Texas Band of Yaqui Indians and the Petroglyphs Por Los Niños Coalition, which formed in 1991 to preserve cultural sites for future generations.

Villegas, 64, called the location “a cultural patrimonial site” and said the “act was sacrilegious in nature, and it is unacceptable.”

“It was painful, it was hurtful,” he said. “It broke my heart.”

Visitors should not attempt to remove any of the paint themselves, but they can volunteer to help with BLM-supervised cleanup.

“We’ve ordered a product which has had some success throughout the Bureau because we can apply it and then very carefully, and with instruction from an expert, remove the graffiti and protect petroglyphs without further harming them,” Mathis said.

The graffiti marks the third vandalism incident at the petroglyphs in the last year. New Mexico SiteWatch volunteers who regularly patrol the area found fresh carvings on the rocks last year.

Mathis said Tuesday that BLM law enforcement officers are following up on an eyewitness tip “that may or may not be related” to the graffiti incident.

Arianna Cadlub of Colorado and Catherine Gibbs of Kentucky were visiting the area looking for a hike when they heard of the vandalism.

“I think it’s very sad and unfortunate when it happens,” Cadlub said. “People take advantage of historical stuff and it ruins it for the rest of us.”

Katie, who did not want to give her surname, recently moved to Santa Fe from Minnesota and went to the petroglyphs to hike and meditate when she encountered the graffiti.

“I felt like it was a mockery of ancient wisdom,” Katie said. “Whoever did it seemed not to really honor and respect and understand what this area means and what it means to have the language of ancient wisdom carved here for us to learn from and be with.”

Damaging the cultural sites is a felony with a potential punishment of up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine for each charge.

Report vandalism
Visitors who witness vandalism on public lands should report details about the individual’s appearance, vehicle and license plate to the BLM dispatch line at 1-800-637-9152.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Petroglyphs near Santa Fe vandalized
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management ... The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating graffiti vandalism at a site near Santa Fe with petroglyphs that date back 8,000 years. The ...
2
More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and ...
3
NM reports 3,354 new cases, 25 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which marks a downturn from last week when the state set records with more than ...
4
New Mexico lawmakers propose $1 million for 'baby boxes'
ABQnews Seeker
Two lawmakers are proposing funding 'baby ... Two lawmakers are proposing funding 'baby boxes' in each of New Mexico's 33 counties in an effort to increase options for parents who want ...
5
Albuquerque issues dust alert as storm moves in
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque has issued ... The City of Albuquerque has issued an air quality health alert for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to blowing dust.  The Environmental Health ...
6
BCSO IDs 16-year-old as recent homicide victim
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the name of a ... Detectives released the name of a teenage boy who was found shot to death Sunday morning in a field on the West Side. Bernalillo ...
7
Governor begins aggressive push on hydrogen bill
ABQnews Seeker
The battle over building a hydrogen ... The battle over building a hydrogen economy in New Mexico officially began Monday, after two House r ...
8
Popular immersive van Gogh exhibit headed to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” ... “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” to open in Sawmill District in March
9
Fresno State another tall order as Lobos return to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State brings its potential future ... Fresno State brings its potential future NBA center into the Pit on Tuesday as the UNM Lobos look for MWC win No. 1 this ...