 Lobo men finish one shot back at Arizona Intercollegiate - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo men finish one shot back at Arizona Intercollegiate

By ABQJournal News Staff

TUCSON — The University of New Mexico men’s golf team fell one stroke short — both as a team and individually, of host Arizona Tuesday in the Arizona Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club.

In their spring season opener, the Lobos shot 34-under 830 over the three rounds to finish one shot behind the Wildcats and five ahead of No. 5 Arkansas in the 14-team field.

It was the third top-two finish for the Lobos in five events this school year. In the fall, New Mexico won the Wolf Pack Classic in Reno and was runner-up when it hosted the William H .Tucker Intercollegiate.

Sam Choi finished as the top Lobo, his 13-under 203 one stroke behind Arizona’s Christian Banke. UNM’s Brandon Stroke finished 12-under, tied for third.

Carson Herron was under par all three rounds, shooting 70-71-71 to tie for 21st at 4-under. Bastien Amat had a strong finish on Tuesday with a final round 67 to tie for 31st at 1-under, while Matthew Watkins rounded out the lineup at even par, tied for 34th. Ignacio Arcaya, playing as an individual, tied for sixth at 9-under with rounds of 67-70-70.

“This was a great event for us,” said head coach Glen Millican. “Having all six Lobos shoot even or better is impressive. To have three players in the top 10 is awesome and to play this well is a great way to start the spring season for our team.”

New Mexico State’s final score of 859 (-5) through the two-day, 54-hole tournament equaled or bettered the final team score of two top-40 teams. The Aggies finished tied for seventh-place among the 14-team field with 39th-ranked Duke (859, -5) and finished nine strokes better than 30th-ranked San Francisco (868, +4).

The top Aggie finisher was Garrison Smith at 5-under-par. He shot 69 in Tuesday’s final round to move up 10 spots to No. 14.

The Lobos return to action Feb. 19-21 with the John Burns Intercollegiate, on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. The Aggies are at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, Feb. 14-15.

Team leaderboard

Player leaderboard

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bad roads cost New Mexico motorists thousands in vehicle ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jarred and jolted commuters who daily ... Jarred and jolted commuters who daily navigate the obstacle course of potholes, cracks and crumbling roadways and bridges across New Mexico, are paying a ...
2
More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and ...
3
Popular immersive van Gogh exhibit headed to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” ... “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” to open in Sawmill District in March
4
ABQ named No. 1 for moviemakers for fourth year ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque is No. 1, again — ... Albuquerque is No. 1, again — for the fourth consecutive year. The city topped MovieMaker's 2022 'Best Places to Live and Work as a ...
5
Nurses at MDC raise concerns over low health care ...
ABQnews Seeker
A nurse who has since left ... A nurse who has since left her job said, 'In my experience, what is occurring now is the worst medical care has e
6
Pretrial detention bill debate takes stage
ABQnews Seeker
Violent crime in ABQ prompts gov. ... Violent crime in ABQ prompts gov. to back proposal
7
Sunport overhaul will bring refreshed food, retail area
ABQnews Seeker
The walk to security will be ... The walk to security will be a little shorter, and food choices on the other side may be a little more diverse following a ...
8
DA hits back at report on crime, bail reform
ABQnews Seeker
Claims warnings of a 'revolving door' ... Claims warnings of a 'revolving door' for violent criminals ignored
9
NM reports nearly 15,000 new cases and 33 deaths ...
ABQnews Seeker
Positivity rate remains high, with just ... Positivity rate remains high, with just over 30% of all COVID tests coming back positive
10
Rain, snow, cooler temps likely for New Mexico this ...
ABQnews Seeker
The weekend is expected to be ... The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny, with high temps of 50-52 degrees