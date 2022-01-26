 Democratic leaders introduce NM elections bill - Albuquerque Journal

Democratic leaders introduce NM elections bill

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, a sign advertises early voting. New Mexico legislators are weighing changes to the state’s election laws, including allowing 16-year-olds to vote in city elections. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A sweeping elections bill backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a little less hefty than expected.

The version of the legislation introduced Tuesday wouldn’t authorize a straight-party voting option, extend the mail-back deadline for absentee ballots or expand early voting by a day — all of which were components of the proposal announced earlier this month.

The bill, nevertheless, calls for a host of changes to New Mexico’s election laws — including allowing 16-year-olds to vote in local elections and establishing a permanent absentee voter list.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat up for reelection this year, described the bill Tuesday as an important step toward expanding and protecting voting rights.

The proposal is supported by Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and its co-sponsors include the Democratic floor leaders in both chambers, Sen. Peter Wirth of Santa Fe and Rep. Javier Martínez of Albuquerque.

“Even as we’ve seen attempts around the country to make voting more difficult for eligible voters,” Toulouse Oliver said, “here in New Mexico we continue to be a leader in how to balance the demands for voter access with the needs of maintaining our high levels of election security.”

Republicans say the proposal would lead to fraud and confusion. Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said it would “damage the security and integrity of New Mexico elections.”

As it stands now, the election bill would:

■ Establish a permanent absentee voter list, allowing people to sign up once to receive absentee ballots for statewide elections, rather than having to file a new application each time.

■ Allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local and municipal elections.

■ Restore the voting rights of felons who aren’t incarcerated.

■ Permitting people without an official state ID to register to vote online by using their full Social Security number.

■ Designating Election Day as a state holiday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Democratic leaders introduce NM elections bill
ABQnews Seeker
A sweeping elections bill backed by ... A sweeping elections bill backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a little less hefty than expected. The version of the legislation introduced Tuesday ...
2
Lobo men finish one shot back at Arizona Intercollegiate
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's golf team fell one stroke short — both as a team and individually, of host Arizona Tuesday in ...
3
Bad roads cost New Mexico motorists thousands in vehicle ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jarred and jolted commuters who daily ... Jarred and jolted commuters who daily navigate the obstacle course of potholes, cracks and crumbling roadways and bridges across New Mexico, are paying a ...
4
Petroglyphs near Santa Fe vandalized
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management ... The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating graffiti vandalism at a site near Santa Fe with petroglyphs that date back 8,000 years. The ...
5
More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and ...
6
NM reports 3,354 new cases, 25 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which marks a downturn from last week when the state set records with more than ...
7
New Mexico lawmakers propose $1 million for 'baby boxes'
ABQnews Seeker
Two lawmakers are proposing funding 'baby ... Two lawmakers are proposing funding 'baby boxes' in each of New Mexico's 33 counties in an effort to increase options for parents who want ...
8
Albuquerque issues dust alert as storm moves in
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque has issued ... The City of Albuquerque has issued an air quality health alert for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to blowing dust.  The Environmental Health ...
9
BCSO IDs 16-year-old as recent homicide victim
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the name of a ... Detectives released the name of a teenage boy who was found shot to death Sunday morning in a field on the West Side. Bernalillo ...