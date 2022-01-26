APD: 18-year-old charged in homicide at ABQ massage parlor

Detectives have charged a man accused of killing a woman when a robbery turned into a shootout at a massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque.

Jorge Rivera-Ramirez, 18, is charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the death of 45-year-old Sihui Fang.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Rivera-Ramirez is currently recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

He said surveillance footage from Wonderful Massage, near Menaul and Alvarado, showed Rivera-Ramirez put a gun to Fang’s head and force her to let another man into the parlor.

Gallegos said Fang tried to run outside but was dragged by her hair into the parlor and down a hallway. He said, at some point, Fang and Rivera-Ramirez got into a gunfight.

Gallegos said Fang died at the scene, Rivera-Ramirez called 911 to ask for help and the second man fled the business.

He said robbery detectives have been investigating a string of robberies at massage parlors involving two men.

“That investigation is continuing,” Gallegos said.